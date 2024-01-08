Scholastic Appoints Haji Glover as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Scholastic Corporation

08 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education and media company, today announced that Haji Glover has been named Scholastic's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective January 22, 2024. Succeeding current CFO Ken Cleary, who will fully transition to his new role as President of International, Mr. Glover will lead Scholastic's global finance organization, overseeing all financial functions, including financial reporting, planning and analysis, controllership, tax and treasury. He will be focused on facilitating growth across Scholastic's leading businesses while supporting Scholastic's long-term strategy and capital allocation priorities. Mr. Glover will be a member of the executive committee and report to Scholastic President and CEO Peter Warwick in New York.

Peter Warwick, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "After completing a robust search process, we are pleased to appoint Haji Glover as Scholastic's next CFO and key partner to me and the leadership team as we realize this company's substantial long-term growth opportunity. Haji's broad experience and proven track-record as a forward-looking, growth-oriented finance leader will be instrumental in driving growth and financial performance. As someone who knows Scholastic well, Haji is well positioned to drive change and impact here, using his experience and perspective. We are excited to welcome Haji back to Scholastic.

"I would also like to thank Ken Cleary for his many years of contribution and leadership of Scholastic's finance organization," Mr. Warwick continued.  "We look forward to Ken's continued success as President of International, applying his deep knowledge of Scholastic's domestic and international businesses."

Mr. Glover added, "I am thrilled to rejoin Scholastic in this new role at such an important moment in the company's history. Scholastic is in the midst of an exciting transformation that is a testament to Peter and the team's commitment to delivering results and shareholder value, while continuing to invest in the future of the company. I look forward to partnering with this talented leadership team to help plan and execute this multi-year journey, building on Scholastic's strong position for years to come."

Mr. Glover brings over 27 years of financial planning, analysis and corporate finance experience to Scholastic.  Most recently, he served as the Director of Finance at Amazon, where he was responsible for leading the finance organization supporting the People Experience and Technology (PXT) division. Prior to joining Amazon, Mr. Glover held the role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Scholastic from 2020 to 2022, where he oversaw the corporate finance organization. From 2000 to 2020, Mr. Glover held various finance leadership roles at Lockheed Martin, Ford Motor Company, Honeywell International and Alvogen Group. Mr. Glover is a graduate of Lehigh University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Binghamton University.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With international operations and exports in more than 135 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the conditions of the children's book and educational materials markets generally and acceptance of the Company's products within those markets, and other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated.

SCHL: Financial

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation

Also from this source

Scholastic Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Scholastic Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education and media company, today reported financial results for the...
Scholastic Corporation Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Scholastic Corporation Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.