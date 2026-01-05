NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL), the global children's publishing, education and media company, today announced that Jeffrey Mathews has been appointed President, Scholastic Education, effective immediately, in addition to his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. Based in New York, Mr. Mathews continues to report to Peter Warwick, Scholastic President and Chief Executive Officer.

Scholastic Appoints Jeffrey Mathews as President of Scholastic Education, Adding to Current Role as Chief Growth Officer

Scholastic Education advances Scholastic's mission by helping schools and educators address one of their most critical needs – ensuring all children reach their full potential through literacy – by delivering effective, evidence-based learning experiences that students love and educators trust. As the supplemental instructional market normalizes, the Company remains confident that the division is well positioned to drive long-term value through its literacy leadership, trusted content, and deep, enduring partnerships with educators, districts, and state and community organizations.

Mr. Mathews has served as interim head of the division since June 2025, leading meaningful progress in strengthening the business by prioritizing high-impact offerings, refining go-to-market execution and simplifying operations to improve efficiency and profitability. The team has also sustained momentum in key channels, including state and local literacy partnerships, while supporting customers amid ongoing funding volatility and lengthened decision cycles across the industry.

"Scholastic Education is a core part of Scholastic's mission and a meaningful long-term opportunity for earnings growth," said Mr. Warwick. "Over the past seven months, Jeff has brought clarity, urgency, and strong market perspective to this business during an important period of transition. We've made significant progress under his leadership and appointing him to this role builds on that momentum – strengthening near-term execution while defining a clear strategy to fully realize the division's long-term potential."

"In my expanded role, I'll be focused on deepening our impact in schools, communities and homes by sharpening our strategy and delivering high-impact learning experiences that unlock students' potential and support educators," said Mr. Mathews. "We have a strong foundation, a talented team, and clear opportunities ahead. I'm excited to build on the progress we've made, strengthen our partnerships with educators and literacy leaders, and drive sustainable growth aligned with Scholastic's mission."

Mr. Mathews will continue to serve as Scholastic's Chief Growth Officer, with responsibilities that include refining and implementing Scholastic's long-term growth strategy in partnership with leaders across the business as well as leading the Company's corporate development and investor relations functions.

Mr. Mathews brings more than 30 years of experience in strategy, M&A and investor relations, in addition to his experience as a co-founder of two technology start-ups. He returned to the Company in 2022 as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. From 2008 to 2012 at Scholastic, he held the role of Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Business Development & Investor Relations.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been meeting children where they are – at school, at home and in their communities – by creating quality content and experiences, all beginning with literacy. Scholastic delivers stories, characters, and learning moments that empower all kids to become lifelong readers and learners through bestselling children's books, literacy- and knowledge-building resources for schools including classroom magazines, and award-winning, entertaining children's media. As the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online, and with a global reach into more than 135 countries, Scholastic encourages the personal and intellectual growth of all children, while nurturing a lifelong relationship with reading, themselves, and the world around them. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

