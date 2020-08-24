Scholastic Brings Civics Education to the Forefront with Launch of New 2020 United States Presidential Election Website for Grades 3-12

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing upon 100 years of experience covering news for kids, Scholastic is launching a new free website to help students in grades 3–12 learn about the 2020 United States Presidential Election. The website features age-appropriate resources developed by the editors of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, including videos about the democratic process, quizzes, and activities, in addition to rigorously fact-checked candidate profiles and articles focused on issues that are at the center of this year's election: pandemic response, racial justice, the economy, health care, climate change, education, immigration, and national security.

Through the site, students also have the opportunity to participate in the Scholastic Student Vote, a virtual mock-election that has been running since 1940 and has allowed kids across the country to cast their votes for President of the United States online. Results will be announced in October 2020 before the national election on November 3, 2020. Since 1940, the outcome of the Scholastic Student Vote has mirrored the results of every presidential election, except three: Thomas E. Dewey vs. Harry S. Truman in 1948; John F. Kennedy vs. Richard M. Nixon in 1960; and Donald Trump vs. Hilary Clinton in 2016.

For more 2020 U.S. Presidential Election content, students can also explore stories from Scholastic Kids Press, an award-winning team of Kid Reporters, ages 10–14, who cover "news for kids, by kids" from their communities. This year, Scholastic Kid Reporters are covering the issues that matter most to kids by interviewing voters, youth activists, scholars, volunteers, lawmakers, and candidates. Their original articles translate today's complicated world into engaging news, from the viewpoint of kids.

Scholastic Election 2020 Website Methodology:

The Scholastic 2020 Election website was developed by Scholastic Classroom Magazines editors as a resource to help students understand how best to exercise their rights as active, engaged citizens by providing them with the information they need on the people and critical issues shaping the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The website incorporates best practices for civics education, in addition to teacher feedback. Every statement made about a candidate or their policies has been extensively researched and fact-checked with consultation from content experts, scholars, professors, researchers, and authenticity readers.

