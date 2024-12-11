Scholastic Corporation Announces Third Quarter Dividend

News provided by

Scholastic Corporation

Dec 11, 2024, 16:01 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2025.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been meeting children where they are – at school, at home and in their communities – by creating quality content and experiences, all beginning with literacy. Scholastic delivers stories, characters, and learning moments that empower all kids to become lifelong readers and learners through bestselling children's books, literacy- and knowledge-building resources for schools including classroom magazines, and award-winning, entertaining children's media. As the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online, and with a global reach into more than 135 countries, Scholastic encourages the personal and intellectual growth of all children, while nurturing a lifelong relationship with reading, themselves, and the world around them. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

SCHL: Financial

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Scholastic Corporation Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Scholastic Corporation Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) today announced the following schedule and conference call information for its second quarter fiscal year 2025...
Scholastic Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Scholastic Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education and media company, today reported financial results for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

Education

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics