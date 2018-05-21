Scholastic Entertainment's Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series

Scholastic Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Producer of the new series Iole Lucchese believes there is good reason Clifford has captured children's imaginations for over 50 years. "There is something enduring in Clifford's gentle, loyal spirit that touches fans even after they become adults," she said. "We see it in tributes on social media and in fan art, and of course, in every parent who grew up with Clifford and now shares their love of him with their preschoolers. Clifford has always helped children understand their world and face challenges with kindness and understanding, life lessons he'll continue to share in the new series."

"Not only will the new Clifford The Big Red Dog series feature an expanded world and bigger adventures, it will introduce all-new designs for main characters Clifford and Emily Elizabeth, original songs and new friends," said series producer Caitlin Friedman, the VP & General Manager of Scholastic Entertainment. "To accompany the launch of the new show, Scholastic Entertainment is developing a global publishing, broadcast, merchandise and licensing program to help further extend the positive messages of the brand to children and families around the globe."

Although still set on Birdwell Island, Clifford The Big Red Dog will offer fresh and colorful new locations. The rebooted show will also have a strong emphasis on social-emotional skills such as empathy, along with a solid curriculum designed to boost early literacy and encourage imaginative play – teaching as it entertains with Clifford-sized humor.

Clifford The Big Red Dog is produced by Scholastic Entertainment. 100 Chickens and 9 Story/Brown Bag Films are on board to help bring this great big series to life.

Inspired by the best-selling Scholastic books of the same name written and illustrated by Norman Bridwell, the first Clifford The Big Red Dog series premiered on PBS KIDS in 2000. The standout show garnered numerous industry excellence awards, including nine Daytime Emmy nominations, two CINE Golden Eagle Awards and a New York Film Festival Award. The classic Clifford The Big Red Dog series has aired in 110 countries around the globe, and also inspired a spin-off, the Emmy-winning Clifford's Puppy Days. Scholastic published the first "Clifford The Big Red Dog" title in1963, and today there are more than 133 million Clifford books in print in 16 different languages. A vintage hardcover edition of the original Clifford storybook was reissued in fall 2016. In addition, Clifford has his very own classroom magazine distributed by Scholastic in the U.S.

About Scholastic Entertainment

Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, is a leading producer of quality, family-oriented content across multiple platforms. Among its award-winning productions are the series Clifford The Big Red Dog, The Magic School Bus and The Magic School Bus: Rides Again as well as the Goosebumps film franchise and live-action series. With several feature films and both live-action and animated series in development, Scholastic Entertainment continues to build celebrated children's brands worldwide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scholastic-entertainments-clifford-the-big-red-dog-returns-with-new-animated-series-300651919.html

SOURCE Scholastic Entertainment