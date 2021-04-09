Scholastic Expands And Adapts Resources To Support Students And Accelerate Learning Through Summer Reading

"This past school year, we worked together with our school partners to find new ways to send millions of books directly to the homes of children who were not in school, while expanding our online learning programs supporting remote, hybrid, and in person learning. As summer approaches, we are continuing to pioneer ways of bringing literacy and learning to school and homes, so children can experience the social emotional impact of good literature and stories, accelerate their learning, and build confidence for the next school year," said Dick Robinson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scholastic.

According to the Scholastic Teacher & Principal School Report, 99% of educators agree that for students to reach their highest academic potential, their social-emotional needs must be met, and nearly all educators (98%) agree that literacy is critical to students' health and emotional wellness. To increase access to reading, help support students' social-emotional needs, build skills and motivation, and encourage a community around literacy all summer long, the Scholastic Summer Reading website provides:

Free Resources for Academic and Social-Emotional Support:

Scholastic Summer Reading Program: From April 26–September 3 kids can participate in this free, safe, and fun online program through Scholastic Home Base where they will be encouraged to read, celebrate their achievements, and help increase access to books for their peers. By keeping Reading Streaks™, kids will unlock a donation of 100,000 books from Scholastic that will be distributed across the country to locations where access to books is needed most.

Yale Child Study Center + Scholastic Collaborative: To address social emotional learning, the Yale Child Study Center + Scholastic Collaborative provides a resiliency workbook for kids and a Family Help Desk staffed by experts in trauma, anxiety, early childhood, and reading development.



Summer Reading Virtual Book Fairs: From June 1–July 30, schools can host their own Summer Reading Book Fair to provide students with access to new books, favorite characters, and series through an exciting and immersive virtual experience. All orders are delivered to students' doorsteps and shipping is free on book-only orders over $25 . Schools receive 25% in rewards for each purchase and 2% throughout the rest of the year.

Special Summer Reading Book Club Flyers: Filled with a variety of new favorites and beloved classics, special Book Club collections will be offered in May and June for kindergarten–grade 2 and grades 3–6. Collections offer exclusive value pack deals including select $2 books, 10 title packs for $10 , and three free books for every $50 purchased in a class order. Orders $25 or more are eligible for free shipping directly to students' homes making it even easier for children to enjoy stories all summer long.



"Grab & Go" Book Packs: Each developmentally appropriate grade-level book pack includes engaging, culturally relevant, authentic texts—in English or Spanish—in addition to family engagement activities, tips, and support for independent reading at home. The customizable book packs can be delivered directly to schools or to single sites, and are packaged for easy distribution.

Research-based Print and Digital Resources: Instructional programs to support building essential reading skills and accelerate learning this summer include Scholastic LitCamp, a combination of innovative reading and writing lessons with an engaging and interactive summer camp approach; Scholastic Scholar Zone powered by Bell Xcel, an evidence-based summer learning program for ELA and Math that empowers schools to tailor to their needs; and, among other offerings, online reading programs like Scholastic F.I.R.S.T., W.O.R.D. and Literacy Pro.

