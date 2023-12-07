Scholastic Invests in Summer Learning with Expansion of PreK-8 Literacy and Math Portfolio

News provided by

Scholastic Inc

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Rights to LitCamp and MathCamp acquired by Scholastic, solidifying the Company's position as a leading provider of programs to accelerate student learning and build confidence through unique, high impact solutions designed for the summer weeks

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education and media company, today announced its expanded investment in summer learning, advancing its commitment to providing students, educators and families with year-round learning that not only closes the gap but propels student achievement. Scholastic has acquired rights to LitCamp, a foundational reading skills program for summer and extended learning created by Scholastic professional author and advisor Pam Allyn, from LitLife, Inc. Scholastic also acquired rights to MathCamp, a new companion program to LitCamp, from Dewey Inc. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information on Scholastic Summer programming visit: scholastic.com/summerlearning

A blend of print and digital resources, the Scholastic summer learning portfolio includes Scholar Zone Summer, My Books Summer, Grab and Go Take-Home Book Packs and Summer Express. LitCamp and MathCamp complement these offerings and lay the foundation for evidence-based teaching and learning that is engaging, inclusive and impactful. 

"During the summer months, Scholastic provides educators and families with the support they need to keep students engaged in learning, starting with access to books and the instructional resources needed to sharpen reading and math skills and build student confidence," said Dr. Amanda Alexander, Chief Academic Officer, Scholastic Education Solutions. "Understanding that no two schools are alike, the Scholastic summer learning portfolio provides the flexibility to create a well-balanced solution for summer learning to meet students' needs."

Scholastic summer solutions also help families build and expand home libraries that engage students and enrich learning. As the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report™ shows, 41% of children get most of their books from school, making additional access to books during the summer months critical.  Scholastic summer learning solutions combine high quality, high-interest books with vibrant, grade-level instruction to accelerate learning and spur student success in the classroom and into the future.

About Scholastic
For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 135 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com

SOURCE Scholastic Inc

