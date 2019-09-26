Scholastic Kids Press Announces 50 Kid Reporters to Cover "News for Kids, by Kids" During 20th Anniversary Year

As they work closely with an editor throughout the school year, Kid Reporters receive valuable, hands-on journalism experience pitching stories and doing interviews. They build confidence and sharpen their communication and critical-thinking skills as they cover current events, breaking news, entertainment, sports, and more in their hometowns and on the national stage. All original Kid Reporter stories are published on the Scholastic Kids Press website as well as in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.

Scholastic Kid Reporters have reported on national and global moments since the program's inception, covering five United States presidential elections, as well as other history-making events such as the Olympics, Tony Awards, and National Book Awards. Past Kid Reporters have also made headlines interviewing influential figures who are leaders in their fields, including Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, conservationist Jane Goodall, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, Captain Underpants and Dogman creator Dav Pilkey, author and National Ambassador for Young People's Literature Jacqueline Woodson, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Quotes About Scholastic Kids Press:

Suzanne McCabe , Editor of Scholastic Kids Press: "Celebrating 20 years of student journalism is so rewarding for us. Since its beginning, Scholastic Kids Press has educated students about the world by giving kids the opportunity to report on news that matters to them. We're dedicated to giving young people a voice, and the best way to do that is to continue our commitment to student reporters who are helping their peers become informed citizens of the world."

"Celebrating 20 years of student journalism is so rewarding for us. Since its beginning, Scholastic Kids Press has educated students about the world by giving kids the opportunity to report on news that matters to them. We're dedicated to giving young people a voice, and the best way to do that is to continue our commitment to student reporters who are helping their peers become informed citizens of the world." Marley I. Alburez, age 13, Kid Reporter: "Being a Kid Reporter is an exciting job where I can explore writing and reporting. It's also an opportunity to learn from inspiring people and the world around me. I think it's important to be aware of what is happening in the world…Listening to or reading about current events can help your geography skills, improve your vocabulary, and open your eyes to the struggles and conflicts other people's experience. But you can also be inspired by the kindness and perseverance of other people around the world."

"Being a Kid Reporter is an exciting job where I can explore writing and reporting. It's also an opportunity to learn from inspiring people and the world around me. I think it's important to be aware of what is happening in the world…Listening to or reading about current events can help your geography skills, improve your vocabulary, and open your eyes to the struggles and conflicts other people's experience. But you can also be inspired by the kindness and perseverance of other people around the world." Nolan Pastore , age 13, Kid Reporter: "As a Scholastic Kid Reporter, I have the opportunity to explore journalism as a potential career while I am still a student. The program has enabled me to get a sneak peek at what a journalist does from day to day, and for that, I am extremely thankful."

The 2019–2020 Scholastic Kid Reporters:

*Indicates new Kid Reporter

California

Alula Alderson – Ojai

Johnny Chen – Torrance*

Jaxon Jones – Truckee

Annika Petras – Irvine

Ella Porter – La Selva Beach

Munveer Singh – Menlo Park*



Delaware

Sophia Emma Wolff – Wilmington*

Florida

Iniyah Jones – Fort Lauderdale*

Andrew Raymundo – Celebration

Georgia

Bryce Jones – Woodstock*

Hawaii

Lucia Dong – Honolulu*



Illinois

Ava-Kelly Gray – Chicago

Kentucky

Leo Sebastian Tobbe – Louisville

Louisiana

Zhorie'l Tapo – Lafayette*

Massachusetts

Claire Olivia Handler – Arlington*

Maryland

Grace Denny – Kensington

Michigan

Titus Smith III – Southfield



North Carolina

Teresa Fang – Chapel Hill

Tony J. Smith II – Durham*

New Jersey

Bobby Liberatos – Kenilworth*

Gavin Naar – West Orange*

Ava Park-Matt – Hoboken

Josh Stiefel – Teaneck

Liset Zacker – South Orange



New York

Marley I. Alburez – New York

Maya Mukherji – New York

Siroos Pasdar – New York*

Amelia Poor – Brooklyn

Konrad Paul Schwarz – Oyster Bay

Ohio

Nolan Pastore – Hartville

Tennessee

Aanya Kabra – Memphis



Texas

Truman J. Hamade – Cedar Park

Benjamin Who – Sugar Land



Virginia

Sidonie Louise Gillette – Arlington

Laura Zhang – Vienna*



Washington

Zoe Adele Mirchandani – Seattle*



Wisconsin

Kennedy Phifer – Glendale*

Wyoming

Luis Reyes – Cheyenne*

Brazil

Sophia Dal Magro Leite – Brasilia*



Canada

Marigold Grace Mioc – Calgary*

Nikita Mohile – Uxbridge

China

Victoria Tang – Shanghai*

Czech Republic (Czechia)

Rade Meech-Tatic – Prague

Hong Kong

Brian K.L. Kan – Tai Po*

New Zealand

Hinekerangi Waaka – Waikuku Beach*



Philippines

Colin Adrien Co Roxas-Chua – Quezon City*



Puerto Rico

Amanda Erbe – Guaynabo*

Singapore

Lai Qi Xuan*

South Korea

John Woo – Seoul

Thailand

Gemmy Somboontham – Chiang Mai*



For more information about Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), visit the Company's media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com.

SOURCE Scholastic