Scholastic Kids Press Announces 50 Kid Reporters to Cover "News for Kids, by Kids" During 20th Anniversary Year
The Award-Winning Program Unveils a Brand-New Name and Look
Sep 26, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2000, more than 400 Kid Reporters ages 10–14 have covered "news for kids, by kids" as part of the award-winning Scholastic News Kids Press Corps. Today, in celebration of the program's 20th anniversary, Scholastic has revealed a new name and look for the team of young journalists—Scholastic Kids Press. This special anniversary year, 50 new and returning Kid Reporters have been selected to share stories from around the world with a focus on the critical topics and issues that matter most to young people. They represent 21 states in the United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, in addition to Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic (Czechia), New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand.
Learn more and meet the full team of 2019–2020 Scholastic Kid Reporters: http://www.scholastic.com/kidspress.
As they work closely with an editor throughout the school year, Kid Reporters receive valuable, hands-on journalism experience pitching stories and doing interviews. They build confidence and sharpen their communication and critical-thinking skills as they cover current events, breaking news, entertainment, sports, and more in their hometowns and on the national stage. All original Kid Reporter stories are published on the Scholastic Kids Press website as well as in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.
Scholastic Kid Reporters have reported on national and global moments since the program's inception, covering five United States presidential elections, as well as other history-making events such as the Olympics, Tony Awards, and National Book Awards. Past Kid Reporters have also made headlines interviewing influential figures who are leaders in their fields, including Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, conservationist Jane Goodall, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, Captain Underpants and Dogman creator Dav Pilkey, author and National Ambassador for Young People's Literature Jacqueline Woodson, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Quotes About Scholastic Kids Press:
- Suzanne McCabe, Editor of Scholastic Kids Press: "Celebrating 20 years of student journalism is so rewarding for us. Since its beginning, Scholastic Kids Press has educated students about the world by giving kids the opportunity to report on news that matters to them. We're dedicated to giving young people a voice, and the best way to do that is to continue our commitment to student reporters who are helping their peers become informed citizens of the world."
- Marley I. Alburez, age 13, Kid Reporter: "Being a Kid Reporter is an exciting job where I can explore writing and reporting. It's also an opportunity to learn from inspiring people and the world around me. I think it's important to be aware of what is happening in the world…Listening to or reading about current events can help your geography skills, improve your vocabulary, and open your eyes to the struggles and conflicts other people's experience. But you can also be inspired by the kindness and perseverance of other people around the world."
- Nolan Pastore, age 13, Kid Reporter: "As a Scholastic Kid Reporter, I have the opportunity to explore journalism as a potential career while I am still a student. The program has enabled me to get a sneak peek at what a journalist does from day to day, and for that, I am extremely thankful."
The 2019–2020 Scholastic Kid Reporters:
*Indicates new Kid Reporter
California
Alula Alderson – Ojai
Johnny Chen – Torrance*
Jaxon Jones – Truckee
Annika Petras – Irvine
Ella Porter – La Selva Beach
Munveer Singh – Menlo Park*
Delaware
Sophia Emma Wolff – Wilmington*
Florida
Iniyah Jones – Fort Lauderdale*
Andrew Raymundo – Celebration
Georgia
Bryce Jones – Woodstock*
Hawaii
Lucia Dong – Honolulu*
Illinois
Ava-Kelly Gray – Chicago
Kentucky
Leo Sebastian Tobbe – Louisville
Louisiana
Zhorie'l Tapo – Lafayette*
Massachusetts
Claire Olivia Handler – Arlington*
Maryland
Grace Denny – Kensington
Michigan
Titus Smith III – Southfield
North Carolina
Teresa Fang – Chapel Hill
Tony J. Smith II – Durham*
New Jersey
Bobby Liberatos – Kenilworth*
Gavin Naar – West Orange*
Ava Park-Matt – Hoboken
Josh Stiefel – Teaneck
Liset Zacker – South Orange
New York
Marley I. Alburez – New York
Maya Mukherji – New York
Siroos Pasdar – New York*
Amelia Poor – Brooklyn
Konrad Paul Schwarz – Oyster Bay
Ohio
Nolan Pastore – Hartville
Tennessee
Aanya Kabra – Memphis
Texas
Truman J. Hamade – Cedar Park
Benjamin Who – Sugar Land
Virginia
Sidonie Louise Gillette – Arlington
Laura Zhang – Vienna*
Washington
Zoe Adele Mirchandani – Seattle*
Wisconsin
Kennedy Phifer – Glendale*
Wyoming
Luis Reyes – Cheyenne*
Brazil
Sophia Dal Magro Leite – Brasilia*
Canada
Marigold Grace Mioc – Calgary*
Nikita Mohile – Uxbridge
China
Victoria Tang – Shanghai*
Czech Republic (Czechia)
Rade Meech-Tatic – Prague
Hong Kong
Brian K.L. Kan – Tai Po*
New Zealand
Hinekerangi Waaka – Waikuku Beach*
Philippines
Colin Adrien Co Roxas-Chua – Quezon City*
Puerto Rico
Amanda Erbe – Guaynabo*
Singapore
Lai Qi Xuan*
South Korea
John Woo – Seoul
Thailand
Gemmy Somboontham – Chiang Mai*
