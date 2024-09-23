Scholastic Kids Press Celebrates 25th Class of Student Journalists

The 2024-25 cohort of 27 kids ages 10-14 join a legacy of more than 500 students who have participated in the award-winning program, reporting "news for kids, by kids"

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scholastic welcomes 27 student journalists to join the award-winning Scholastic Kids Press program. Since 2000, more than 500 Kid Reporters, ages 10–14, from around the world, have participated in the program and developed skills related to media literacy, including how to vet sources, think and write critically, and understand the robust impact of multimedia storytelling.

Meet the 25th class of Kid Reporters: https://kpcnotebook.scholastic.com/about-kids-press

In the program's 25-year history, Scholastic Kid Reporters have shared local, national, and international stories with their peers under the guidance of their editor based in New York City. The students reported on historic turning points, including the September 11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina, several U.S. presidencies, Winter and Summer Olympic Games, National STEAM Day, Comic-Con, and the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also interviewed such influential figures as CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper; civil rights activist Ruby Bridges; Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda; conservationist Jane Goodall; former First Lady and President of the United States Michelle and Barack Obama; former Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; New York Yankees shortstop Aaron Judge; Captain Underpants and Dog Man creator Dav Pilkey; and more.

Many former Kid Reporters have pursued careers in journalism, working for outlets such as ABC, NBC, CBS, The Los Angeles Times, Politico, and USA Today. Others have found success in fields outside of journalism, in civil service, the U.S. military, the arts and humanities, and more.

This 25th cohort is composed of new and returning student journalists, representing all four regions of the U.S., as well as several countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

According to the Scholastic whitepaper Reading for Life, as children encounter the lives of others through storytelling, they naturally cultivate self-awareness, empathy, and compassion for the struggles of others. Scholastic Kids Press encourages students to uncover news through interviews with key members of their community while fact-checking, cross-referencing, and analyzing information to provide news for their peers, all with the gentle and constructive guidance of a trusted editor. With an emphasis on media literacy and unbiased reporting, Kid Reporters learn a comprehensive approach to shedding light on community happenings and the topics that matter most to kids. They also receive a unique opportunity to meet with experts, leaders, and newsmakers.

QUOTES:

Suzanne McCabe, Editor, Scholastic Kids Press, said: "I'm thrilled to celebrate the 25th class and all the young reporters who have gone through our program. It has been a highlight of my career to mentor and teach these brilliant students from all over the world. Each year, these young people get to chase their curiosities and passions as they learn to believe in their ability to write, speak, and participate in a local and global community of readers."

Nicholas Wu, Reporter at POLITICO, and former Kid Reporter, said: "Scholastic Kids Press was a cool, tactile experience where I learned how to interview someone and how to write a story. Regardless of whether Scholastic Kid Reporters pursue journalism or not, I hope they learn the importance of a free press and of asking hard questions. I found these skills, along with the experiences I had, invaluable, and I hope many others do too."

Evy Bingle, 11-year-old Kid Reporter, said: "Scholastic Kids Press has unlocked countless opportunities for me. It allows me to build community, inspire change, and spread knowledge. This adventure is truly once-in-a-lifetime."

