Scholastic Kids Press Chooses 45 Kid Reporters to Cover "News for Kids, By Kids"

As schools around the world experience learning disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Scholastic Kids Press continues to help students everywhere stay engaged in current events, regardless of their learning environment. Scholastic Kid Reporters gain valuable writing and critical-thinking skills through this unique journalism experience as they conduct research and interviews, and write news stories. Kid Reporter articles are published on the Scholastic Kids Press website, and in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach 25 million students nationwide.

"Kids have experienced monumental changes in their lives this year, prompting questions about health, science, and racial justice," said Suzanne McCabe, editor of Scholastic Kids Press. "By writing about issues that affect them and contextualizing the news for their peers, our Kid Reporters help keep themselves and our young readers informed. By asking tough questions, they also identify leaders in their communities who have solutions."

Scholastic Kids Press has empowered kids to document historic events and interview a range of influential figures over the past two decades, including conservationist Jane Goodall, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, award-winning author Jason Reynolds, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in addition to United States presidents Barack Obama and Donald J. Trump. During the 2019–2020 program year alone, Kid Reporters covered the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, climate strike rallies, and Black Lives Matter protests. They also shared eyewitness accounts of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their communities, chronicling local responses to the deadly virus.

To learn more about Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education, and media company, visit the Company's media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com.

SOURCE Scholastic

Related Links

http://www.scholastic.com

