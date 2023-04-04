Scholastic Magazines+™ Launches New STEM Title for Grades 3-6 with Free Earth Day Content as a Sneak Peek

Pre-Orders are Now Open for SuperSTEM, a Print and Digital Magazine Focused on Bringing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math to Life in Classrooms Nationwide Starting this Back-to- School

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Magazines+™ today announced the pre-order of SuperSTEM, a print and digital resource created to meet the urgent need in classrooms for integrated materials that strengthen science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, all while supporting growth in literacy. To launch SuperSTEM, which will be in grade 3-6 classrooms in September, Scholastic is offering a sneak peek into the content, offering free articles and activities which will highlight Earth Day related careers to celebrate the STEM professionals who are passionate about protecting our planet.

To learn more about SuperSTEM, visit: scholastic.com/superstem

To access the free Earth Day content, visit: superstem.scholastic.com/earth-day-careers.html

As research released from the National Assessment of Education Progress (2019) has revealed, math and science scores in 4th graders continue to decline. SuperSTEM builds STEM knowledge, develops problem-solving skills and encourages investigation of the world around us through interdisciplinary texts. With six issues per school year, the magazine offers a variety of features, including:

A broad selection of cross-curricular lessons that correlate to standards including the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and expand academic skills and domain vocabulary.

that correlate to standards including the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and expand academic skills and domain vocabulary. Engaging topics that span a range of reading levels in every issue, such as 'a day in the life of an ice cream scientist', that spark curiosity and allow students to see themselves in diverse, fascinating STEM careers.

in every issue, such as 'a day in the life of an ice cream scientist', that spark curiosity and allow students to see themselves in diverse, fascinating STEM careers. Eye-catching photography and hands-on demonstration videos that generate excitement and directly connect with articles to deepen content-area knowledge.

that generate excitement and directly connect with articles to deepen content-area knowledge. Print and digital formats that include multi-genre texts and robust differentiation tools to support every reader on any device for in-person and learning at home.

that include multi-genre texts and robust differentiation tools to support every reader on any device for in-person and learning at home. Educator kits that support teachers in implementing in-class activities with easy-to-source materials.

that support teachers in implementing in-class activities with easy-to-source materials. Family engagement opportunities as each child receives their very own print issue to take home as well as family access to online resources that extend classroom learning.

"Scholastic is thrilled to provide this level of strategic content in a way that is accessible and approachable to educators and will inspire students across the country to get even more involved in STEM," said Lauren Tarshis, SVP Editor-in-Chief & Publisher, Classroom Magazine Division, Scholastic Magazines+. "With SuperSTEM, we celebrate the vast variety of pathways in this industry and the everyday applications of the disciplines in the world around us. We hope that all children will see themselves in STEM through the stories we share."

Scholastic Magazines+ is constantly innovating to meet the needs of the modern classroom. SuperSTEM will create a cohesive experience across the STEM disciplines, built on the successful foundations of the individual science- and math-focused magazines previously available. The final issues of SuperScience and DynaMath will reach classrooms in May of 2023 and all SuperSTEM subscriptions will include a robust archive of resources from each including past issues, videos, and interactive skills sheets.

To ensure SuperSTEM content meets the needs of today's classroom, the resource was reviewed and piloted by over 100 teachers in schools across the country. D'Jon Pitchford, Grade 6 Science Teacher at Kelly Lane Middle School, Pflugerville, TX describes his experience: "I love how SuperSTEM provides articles that are very diverse and relatable to the audience. I also love how they have opportunities for the students to get hands-on experience from what they read about."

In the coming years, Scholastic will be bringing more resources to classrooms with a focus on National STEM Day in November as part of a larger commitment to the You Belong in STEM initiative, created by the U.S. Department of Education, designed to strengthen STEM education nationwide.

SOURCE Scholastic Corporation