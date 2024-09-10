Scholastic Names Stacey Jaffe as Chief Digital Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing education and media company, today announced that Stacey Jaffe has been named Scholastic's Chief Digital Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Jaffe will drive Scholastic's data initiatives and digital practice with the core approach of bringing customer insights to life as strategies and digital solutions that directly serve customers' needs. A new role for the Company and based in New York, the Chief Digital Officer will elevate the organization's digital expression, enhance customer experiences, and leverage data to inform and optimize all aspects of the business. Ms. Jaffe joined Scholastic in 2018 and her proven track record has earned her expanded responsibilities, having most recently served as Senior Vice President of Data & Digital Strategy, overseeing Data & Analytics and Digital Marketing, in addition to eCommerce, Product, and UX/UI.

Stacey Jaffe, Chief Digital Officer at Scholastic

The Chief Digital Officer reports to Chief Executive Officer and President Peter Warwick who shared, "Here's a great example of how Scholastic can build its leadership and capabilities from within, acknowledging impressive achievements such as Stacey's in her area of digital expertise. Scholastic has a clear focus on investing in near-term growth opportunities that will create value for our company, our customers and our shareholders, while always keeping sight on the future needs that will be required of our business. To do this to the best of our ability, we need the best possible use of data and digital channels. I'm eager to have Stacey take on this important role. "

Ms. Jaffe added, "My journey as an avid reader began with a Scholastic Book Clubs flyer in second grade, when I first picked up 'The Baby-Sitters. Club.' Since then, I have been passionate about advocating for children's literacy. Today, I am thrilled to step into a role that leverages digital strategy and embraces the evolution of data to meet the changing needs of consumers. In a world defined by rapid change, our ability to harness data enables us to craft more sophisticated digital strategies, scale our impact, expand revenue and market share, and ensure we are always ready for the customers of tomorrow."

Before joining Scholastic, Ms. Jaffe held marketing leadership roles with the national nonprofit Teach For America and with Nickelodeon's Team Umizoomi. Her unparalleled support for both external and internal clients and her proven ability to lead teams to use a combination of strategy, data science and analytics to achieve business growth and innovation, has made her a sought-after thought leader and speaker in the digital marketing industry. Ms. Jaffe has a B.A. from Miami University and an M.A. in Developmental Psychology from Columbia University's prestigious Teachers College.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media.

