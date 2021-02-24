Scholastic to publish KALEIDOSCOPE, a new novel by #1 New York Times Bestselling author and Caldecott Medalist Brian Selznick on September, 21, 2021.

A ship. A garden. A library. A key. In Kaleidoscope the incomparable Brian Selznick presents the story of two people bound to each other through time and space, memory and dreams. At the center of their relationship is a mystery about the nature of grief and love which will look different to each reader. Told over the course of twenty-four chapters, each featuring an iconic black and white graphite illustration by Selznick, Kaleidoscope is a feat of storytelling that illuminates how even the wildest tales can help us in the hardest times.

Ellie Berger, President of Scholastic's Trade Division, said: "Brian Selznick is a boldly innovative storyteller and artist. His latest masterpiece, Kaleidoscope, is both mysterious and moving, haunting and heartwarming—a searing and hopeful tale that will be treasured by readers."

"Every Brian Selznick book not only tells you a great story, but shows you a compelling new way that a great story can be told. Kaleidoscope beats with a human heart and breathes the oxygen of life itself. And if you want to know what I mean by that, you'll have to lose yourself in its pages and give yourself to the words and images it offers," said David Levithan, VP, Publisher, and Editorial Director for Scholastic.

Brian Selznick said, "I've been working on Kaleidoscope for the last five years, but the book transformed completely since the pandemic began into something unlike anything else I've written or illustrated. Readers of my other books will find familiar elements in it: a trip to the moon, shipwrecks, fires, angels and keys. But, like looking through a kaleidoscope, all these elements have shifted and rearranged into something new. I can't wait to share it with everyone."

About Brian Selznick

Brian Selznick broke open the novel form with his innovative and genre-breaking books creating an entirely new reading experience. He is the Caldecott Medal-winning creator of the #1 New York Times bestsellers The Invention of Hugo Cabret, adapted into Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning movie Hugo; and Wonderstruck, adapted into the eponymous movie by celebrated filmmaker Todd Haynes, with a screenplay by Selznick; as well as the New York Times bestsellers The Marvels and Baby Monkey, Private Eye co-written by David Serlin. Most recently, he illustrated the 20th anniversary paperback edition covers of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. His books have garnered countless accolades worldwide, and have been translated into more than 35 languages.

About Scholastic

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. For more information, visit Scholastic's Media Room at http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/.

SOURCE Scholastic

Related Links

https://www.scholastic.com/

