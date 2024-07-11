Scholastic to release “Run Away with Me,” a powerful and stunning love story for young adults by #1 New York Times Bestselling author and award-winning artist Brian Selznick.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, announced today that it will publish Run Away With Me on April 1, 2025, an unforgettable coming-of-age love story for young adults by #1 New York Times bestselling author and Caldecott Medalist Brian Selznick. Releasing simultaneously in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats, this profoundly romantic and moving novel set in Rome, written by one of today's most innovative storytellers, will be published in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.

In Run Away With Me, Selznick makes his triumphant first foray into young adult literature with a cinematic tour de force, transporting readers to the Eternal City as he tells the story of American teenager Danny and Italian teenager Angelo, who find each other and fall in love over one summer in Rome. The book includes over a hundred pages of awe-inspiring illustrations, along with twice as many pages of prose.

In making the announcement, David Levithan, VP/Publisher and Editorial Director, Scholastic Press, said, "This is an astonishing novel not just for teen readers, but for anyone who remembers the intensity, romance, and insecurity of falling in love for the first time. Brian has an unparalleled ability to marry wide-spread scope to the most intimate of details, and the result is a breathtaking love story for the ages."

Brian Selznick said, "I lived in Rome for nine months with my husband during the pandemic, where new friends introduced me to their favorite parts of the ancient city. I marked everything on a map, and quickly imagined two boys connecting the locations while falling in love. Soon, stories about other young men, in other eras, started to appear to me, making a tapestry of love that has been present throughout all of time. I wanted Danny and Angelo - and my readers - to remember that we've always existed, and loved, and found moments of joy."

Run Away With Me is a stunning creation, weaving words and illustration to tell the story of a transformative love. Danny is sixteen and spending his summer in Rome. As his mother works all day in a mysterious museum, he wanders the city's ancient, streets. Then one day a voice calls to him, and a strange, beautiful boy steps into his life. Angelo. Soon Danny is in love for the first time, but he's also painfully aware that when the summer ends, he'll have to return to America. Angelo seems to know all of Rome's twisting corners and hidden histories . . . even as he holds his own secrets just out of Danny's reach.

Brian Selznick's books have sold millions of copies, garnered countless awards worldwide, and have been translated into more than 35 languages. He broke open the novel form with his genre-breaking thematic trilogy, beginning with the Caldecott Medal-winning #1 New York Times bestseller The Invention of Hugo Cabret, adapted into Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning movie Hugo. He followed that with the #1 New York Times bestseller, Wonderstruck, adapted by celebrated filmmaker Todd Haynes, with a screenplay by Selznick, and then the New York Times bestseller, The Marvels. In praising his body of work, The Washington Post said, "Brian Selznick proves to be that rare creator capable of following one masterpiece with another." The Associated Press called Selznick "one of publishing's most imaginative storytellers." Selznick's most recent novels, Big Tree (inspired by an idea from Steven Spielberg) and Kaleidoscope, were both national bestsellers and were named New York Times Notable Children's Books. He also illustrated the 20th anniversary edition covers of J.K. Rowling's globally bestselling Harry Potter series. Selznick has appeared on Good Morning America, NBC's Today Show, CBS Sunday Morning, and has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, The Guardian, Le Monde, la Repubblica, among many other renowned publications worldwide. He and his husband Dr. David Serlin divide their time between Brooklyn, New York and La Jolla, California. For more information about Brian Selznick and his books, visit http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/brianselznick and http://www.thebrianselznick.com.

RUN AWAY WITH ME by Brian Selznick

Scholastic Press; 320 Pages; $24.99 US

