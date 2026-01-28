Scholé AI Raises $3M to Transform Workforce Learning in the Age of AI

AI-native learning engine delivers personalized, role-based training to close the enterprise AI skills gap

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholé AI, an AI-native learning platform built for the modern workforce, today announced it has raised $3 million in funding led by ACE Ventures, with participation from The House Fund and FundF. The funding will be used to expand enterprise deployments, grow the team, and further develop Scholé AI's adaptive learning platform.

Scholé AI, CEO and co-founder, Dr. Vinitra Swamy and CTO and co-founder, Dr. Paola Mejia

As enterprises race to deploy AI across their organizations, many are struggling to unlock the promised productivity gains. This gap is attributed to a lack of relevant, timely, and practical training, especially on the newest advances in AI. Scholé AI addresses this challenge with an AI-native, agentic learning engine that delivers personalized, context-aware training that is grounded in each company's own tools, workflows and materials.

"While AI adoption is accelerating, learning has remained largely static," said Vinitra Swamy, CEO and co-founder, Scholé AI. "A few decades ago, the internet democratized access to knowledge, and anyone could find answers with a click of a button. Today we're on the cusp of a similar moment with AI and learning, where every lifelong learner can have the teacher that's exactly right for them. No more one-size-fits-all training. That's the future of learning, and that's what we're building at Scholé."

Founded by Vinitra Swamy and Paola Mejia, recent PhD graduates of EPFL's Machine Learning for Education lab with more than a decade of experience in AI-driven education, Scholé AI is a spin-off from research conducted at EPFL and UC Berkeley. The founders translated years of academic research into a commercial platform designed to meet the real-world needs of enterprise teams.

Unlike traditional, static courses, Scholé AI delivers short, interactive lessons that adapt in real time to a learner's role, tools, and day-to-day tasks. As learners progress, the platform dynamically adjusts difficulty, formats, and learning preferences, while remaining grounded in a company's own materials. The first major use case focuses on closing the AI skills gap by teaching employees exactly how AI can be applied in their daily work.

In partnership with Harvard, Scholé has co-developed a suite of AI-intensive courses where learners from hundreds of global companies, including Bank of America, NASA, Oracle, Microsoft, and Apple are currently learning on their platform. The program was recently recognized by Forbes as the best way to learn AI agents for 2026. Scholé is also piloting its personalized learning solution with leading Swiss enterprises including Swisscom, Decathlon, and Coop.

"We're proud to lead Scholé's round," said Steve Salom, Partner, ACE Ventures. "The team combines deep ML-for-education expertise with practical product experience. Scholé's AI-native, role-specific learning is a game changer for closing the frontline adoption gap, delivering context-aware training in the flow of work."

With this new funding, Scholé aims to help enterprises move beyond AI experimentation and unlock real productivity by ensuring employees are equipped to learn, adapt, and grow alongside rapidly evolving technology.

About Scholé AI

Scholé is an AI-native learning platform that helps companies upskill their workforce for the AI era through personalized, role-specific training. The company operates across Switzerland and the United States. Learn more at https://www.schole.ai

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Schole AI