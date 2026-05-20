Scholl's Wellness Company Enters High-Growth Athletic Performance Category Through Acquisition of Premium Carbon Fiber Insole Company VKTRY

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholl's Wellness Company ("Scholl's"), the parent company of the Dr. Scholl's® brand and a portfolio company of Yellow Wood Partners, today announced the acquisition of VKTRY, the leading performance insole brand designed for athletes seeking measurable gains in jump, speed and recovery. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dr. Scholl's Logo

Founded and operated by the Arciuolo family in Milford, Connecticut, VKTRY has emerged as a category-defining brand in athletic performance insoles. Providing measurable results through a premium, patented product offering, VKTRY has helped grow awareness of performance insoles as essential athletic equipment, contributing to the rapid expansion of a market now estimated at more than $7 billion globally. The acquisition represents a significant expansion of Scholl's' market-leading insoles platform and entry into the rapidly growing performance athlete category. Approximately 80% of VKTRY customers are under the age of 21, and roughly two-thirds are first-time insole buyers, introducing a younger demographic to footwear solutions and insole offerings.

"Athletes are discovering that what goes inside their shoes can both improve performance and recovery today while supporting comfort and wellness over time," said Meghan Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Scholl's. "VKTRY introduces a new dimension to our growing Scholl's footcare platform, which is well aligned to powerful macro consumer trends, by adding an incremental highly-engaged performance-oriented consumer attracted to their ultra-premium, cutting-edge technology. And by introducing a younger generation of consumer to the benefits of insoles and foot health, VKTRY broadens our reach and meaningfully extends consumer life cycle across products."

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to join forces with a brand with such a strong global brand awareness, legacy of excellence and consumer trust," said Matt Arciuolo, Founder and Inventor of VKTRY. "Scholl's and Yellow Wood immediately recognized the strength and value of our brand, our engaged customer base, proprietary technology and our mission to deliver performance to athletes of all ages and skill levels. With the scale of the Scholl's platform and Yellow Wood's expertise and support, we are primed to supercharge growth and better deliver game-changing performance to athletes everywhere."

"The combination of the Dr. Scholl's® global scale and brand recognition with the extraordinary growth and high-performance of VKTRY offers immediate and long-term growth opportunities across both businesses," said Dana Schmaltz, Partner at Yellow Wood. "Adding VKTRY's explosive growth to the evolved and growing Dr. Scholl's® platform expands the company's comprehensive portfolio of performance and comfort insoles to reach new and existing consumers at every stage of life. We look forward to working with both teams to further distinguish the business as the true innovator in the foot care category."

VKTRY's patented carbon fiber technology is engineered to store and return energy, delivering tangible performance and recovery benefits that resonate with young athletes. The brand first gained recognition through partnerships with elite athletes, including roots with the U.S. Olympic bobsled team, and has grown rapidly through direct-to-consumer channels, Amazon and word-of-mouth among teammates, coaches and parents.

About Scholl's Wellness Company

The Dr. Scholl's® brand has been synonymous with foot care for more than a century and today, boasts a broad portfolio geared toward foot and lower body health and wellness. The company was founded by William Mathias Scholl, M.D., whose focus on scientifically supporting the feet to improve mobility helped Dr. Scholl's® become a household name. Today, the Dr. Scholl's® brand continues to advance the science of movement, foot care and lower body health with a mission to help people be more active and move confidently and comfortably every day of their lives. The brand offers a full line of treatment, skincare and foot grooming offerings to heal, soothe and restore dry, rough, cracked and tired feet – for wellness from the feet up. Visit https://www.drscholls.com for more details.

About VKTRY Gear

VKTRY Gear is a performance-driven company revolutionizing athletic footwear with its patented VKTRY Performance Insoles. Built with aerospace-grade carbon fiber, VKTRY Insoles are trusted by athletes at all levels to improve performance, protect against injuries, and boost confidence. Athletes at over 600 pro and college teams use VKTRY Insoles (or VKs). Learn more at www.vktry.com .

About Yellow Wood Partners

Yellow Wood Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm that invests exclusively in the consumer industry in the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products that sell into a variety of consumer channels, including mass, drug, food, specialty, value, club, and e-commerce. Yellow Wood's Consumer Operating DNA® investment and operating strategy is based on utilizing the firm's functional operating resources to help maximize brand performance by driving organic growth to increase operating efficiencies. The firm further seeks to acquire additional brands to accelerate growth in its limited number of platform companies. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com .

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SOURCE Dr. Scholl's