Scholly Partners With 25-Year-Old Entrepreneur Bryce Thompson to Give Away His Second $100,000 Scholarship

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholly — the award-winning mobile app that has helped over 2.5MM students and families find over $100 million in scholarships— announces the award recipients of its latest partnership, the Financial Freedom $100,000 scholarship, with 25-year-old entrepreneur, investor, author and former Morehouse College student, Bryce Thompson. Thompson awarded his first $100,000 in scholarships in January 2021.

The Financial Freedom $100,000 Scholarship was designed not only to help ease the burden of college tuition, but also the many financial burdens that come from pursuing entrepreneurship. With many Americans getting back on their feet after the pandemic completely altered most industries, Thompson and Scholly wanted to support students and other applicants in need.

After receiving thousands of applications, 5 HBCU students and 5 other candidates were selected and awarded $10,000 each with a surprise Zoom announcement by Thompson himself.

Congratulations to the following winners:

Zakiya F, Clayton State University

Lana A, John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Jamica H, Post University

Elijah P, Howard University

Jamel D, North Carolina A&T University

Deanne H, Florida A&M University

Semaja W, Morgan State University

Darius F, Babson College

Rachel L, Clark Atlanta University

Cajoh T, Wayne State University

"Our goal has always been to empower people financially," says Scholly founder Christopher Gray. "We're so grateful to have partners like Bryce that are just as passionate in that effort as we are. Because of their generosity, the Scholly community has more access to financial help than ever before."

Once a struggling student himself, Thompson vowed to one day give back to students facing financial challenges after his uncle generously paid for his first year of tuition at Morehouse College. "I know what it feels like to not know whether you're going to be able to register for the next semester," says Thompson. "So, to now be in a position where I can help people further their education and their dreams is an incredible blessing and honor."

Scholly is on a mission to help as many students as possible access financial freedom. In 2021 alone, they have distributed over two million dollars in scholarships and COVID-19 relief, in part thanks to people like Thompson and others like social media stars, Demetrius Harmon and Drea Okeke, the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Scholarship Fund and many more. For more information visit https://myscholly.com/

About Scholly

Scholly — the #1 app for winning scholarships and crushing student debt— has helped over 2MM student subscribers win $100 million dollars since 2015. Scholly helps students, graduates, and young professionals access resources and solutions that help them achieve their financial and professional goals. To learn more about Scholly, visit myscholly.com.

About Bryce Thompson

Bryce Thompson is an entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist and most recently the successful author of Millions Accepted & Excepted, Experiences and Lessons. He attended Morehouse University and is continuing his goal to encourage people through his story and journey that they too can make a significant impact and hold important roles no matter their age, skin color, or circumstance. He is inspiring people to go off the beaten path and create their own success through entrepreneurship. If Thompson could say one thing to young people it would be, "Your goals are your goals, and no-one else's. Believe in your goals and the things that you do because what makes sense to you doesn't have to make sense to anyone else." For more information, please visit his website, https://brycethompsonofficial.com/.

