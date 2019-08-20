SchollyME Sports Recruiting App Lands Billion Dollar Partnership in China

CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SchollyME has formed a partnership with Kenneth Chang and the Chinese Electronic Chamber of Commerce, Esports division, to capitalize on the Chinese Esports and athletic recruiting Market. The deal will allow Chinese athletes to use the SchollyME recruiting app to market and promote themselves to University Coaches in China as well as University Coaches in the United States.

The SchollyME team, Melvin Nunnery and Scott Carper, in Beijing, visiting with Liu Yufeng - VP and Kenneth Chang - VP Esports Division.

Kenneth Chang of the CECC and Ascent Sports is requiring all Esports gamers and athletes to pay an annual subscription fee to the use of SchollyME. The deal is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion within 24 months, thus making SchollyME the largest recruiting app in the country.

Quoting Melvin Nunnery, founder and CEO of SchollyME, "SchollyME is extremely excited about expanding the brand and working in China. There was a great desire for SchollyME to be the first sports recruiting social network dedicated to the traditional athletes as well as the Esports gamers." The SchollyME mantra is, you can go from discovered to offered in one click.

Kenneth Chang is the VP of the CECC - Esports Division. "It's not easy getting a USA social network into China. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch aren't permitted in China. Melvin has created a product that is so unique and useful to the Chinese students and athletes that the China Chamber of Commerce has welcomed SchollyME with open arms," says Mr. Chang.

SchollyME is based in California and is the fastest growing sports recruiting app for all 32 NCAA sports. SchollyME is available in Google Play and the App Store. SchollyME is free to download.

SchollyME is hip for Scholarship Me and born out of the need to allow athletes to be discovered by coaches all over the country in one click.

Each year there are 7.6 million high school athletes playing sports and only 142,000 athletic scholarships available. On SchollyME, athletes can use the app much like other social networks. The difference is athletes can upload full game film, official transcripts and receive a talent evaluation from current athletes for college coaches.

CECC was founded in 1988. They are under the guidance of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of P. R. China on its business development.

The major purpose of the CECC is abiding by the policy of reform and implementing regulations, policies for the continued growth of domestic and international trade and fostering a favorable market environment for the production and operation of the electronic information industry.

SOURCE SchollyME, Inc.