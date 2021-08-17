Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Expands Geographic Footprint

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC ("Schonfeld") today announced the expansion of its geographic footprint, headlined by the opening of a new Miami office, which will serve as the firm's official second Headquarters. The firm has chosen to establish an HQ2 in the City of Miami within the Wynwood neighborhood. The firm also announced the adoption of a dynamic workforce approach, providing added flexibility to Schonfeld's employees as to where they work throughout the year.

"Schonfeld reiterated throughout the selection process that acquiring and retaining talent was the keystone to their growth strategy. In a world awash with capital, and where talent is scarce, the winners will be organizations who invest in their people. The placement of their HQ2 in Miami further validates the recruitment and educational efforts of our Venture Miami team, the City of Miami, our educational ecosystem, and our community at large," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

"Miami-Dade County is proud to be home to the second HQ of the widely renowned global investment firm Schonfeld," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava. "Our ability to continue attracting world-class businesses speaks to the welcoming, thriving business climate in our community, and the ongoing efforts of The Beacon Council. We are thrilled to count on Schonfeld as partners in our ongoing effort to make Miami-Dade County a global hub for finance, technology, and innovation with opportunities for all our residents."

In addition to the new office in Miami, Schonfeld is expanding its global headquarters in New York City, adding capacity and space to its existing infrastructure, establishing new locations in Southern Connecticut and New Jersey, and expanding its offices in Dallas, San Francisco and Long Island, NY. These new and expanded locations complement Schonfeld's existing offices in Chicago, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo. Most Schonfeld locations will include members of both the investment and infrastructure teams.

The firm's new dynamic workforce approach will provide Schonfeld employees more flexibility in where they operate.

"We believe there is a real opportunity to increase the firm's productivity and work life balance by shifting the way we view in-office and remote work," said Ryan Tolkin, CEO and CIO of Schonfeld. "Our culture and our people are truly the heart of our organization, and the combination of these new offices and a dynamic approach to the workforce will provide benefits that additional time and flexibility create on a personal level. At the same time, collaboration remains a cornerstone of the firm's success, and being physically connected in the office is critical to that collaboration. With more locations and added flexibility, we can broaden connectivity between teams and provide our employees a wider range of insights, perspectives and experience, which benefits each of them individually as well as the firm as a whole."

"We remain focused on growing and expanding Schonfeld's global footprint to better meet our clients' needs," said Andrew Fishman, President and COO of Schonfeld. "Establishing an HQ2 in Miami and other new offices across the country will enable the firm to tap into differentiated talent pools as we continue to increase our headcount across both our investment and infrastructure functions. I am excited by the opportunity to spend time at each of our office locations around the world and continue collaborating with our extraordinary employees and partners."

As previously announced, Schonfeld opened its London office in 2018. In 2019, the firm acquired the Asia operations of Folger Hill, establishing its presence in Singapore and Hong Kong, and has since opened an office in Tokyo. Over the past 12 months, Schonfeld has added nearly 200 employees, including 14 new investment teams across its strategies globally.

About Schonfeld Strategic Advisors

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors is a global multi-manager platform that invests its capital with Internal and Partner portfolio managers, primarily on an exclusive or semi-exclusive basis, across quantitative, fundamental equity and tactical trading strategies. The firm has created a unique structure to provide global portfolio managers with autonomy, flexibility and support to best enable them to maximize the value of their businesses. Over the last 30+ years, Schonfeld has successfully capitalized on inefficiencies and opportunities predominantly within the equity markets. The firm has developed and invested heavily in proprietary technology, infrastructure and risk analytics to provide its portfolio managers with "best in class" support. The portfolio exposure has expanded across the Americas, Europe and Asia as well as multiple asset classes and products. Schonfeld seeks to align its own interests with those of its capital partners and investment professionals, highlighted by the opportunity for investment professionals to co-invest in funds and their individual strategies. For more visit https://www.schonfeld.com/.

For Further Information:

Investors:

Quita Ramirez

Head of Capital Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham / Julia Kosygina

ASC Advisors

[email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]

1-203-992-1230

SOURCE Schonfeld Strategic Advisors