Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Names CIO Ryan Tolkin CEO/CIO; Appoints Danielle Pizzo Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schonfeld Strategic Advisors ("Schonfeld"), a global investment management firm that manages $6.4 billion of third party capital alongside Founder Steven Schonfeld's family office assets, today announced that Ryan Tolkin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Investment Officer. The firm also announced that Danielle Pizzo, the firm's Head of Investment Business Strategy, has been named Chief Strategy Officer and will join President & COO Andrew Fishman and Ryan on the firm's Executive Committee.

These appointments further Schonfeld's long-term strategic plan of leveraging its differentiated culture to broaden its leadership team.

"My goal was to build a multi-generational firm that serves investors well beyond my tenure, and these appointments further establish the strong leadership foundation from which Schonfeld can continue to grow," said Steven Schonfeld. "Ryan has been integral to the success of Schonfeld since he joined in 2013, and this appointment reflects those contributions as well as my trust in him to continue building a world class investment management firm."

"In working closely with Ryan and Danielle, I have seen first-hand how their collaboration, expertise and decision making have contributed to the firm's impressive growth and strong performance," said Andrew Fishman, who has been with the firm for over 20 years. "With Ryan's leadership and Danielle's addition to the Executive Committee, I am confident that we are exceptionally well positioned to continue to meet and exceed the demands of our investors and other key constituents, including our investment talent."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to help lead Schonfeld in this new role," said Ryan. "I look forward to continuing to work with Steven, Andrew, Danielle and the rest of our world-class team to leverage the experience and platform we have cultivated to continue our evolution as a preeminent global investment firm."

About Ryan Tolkin

Ryan joined Schonfeld in 2013 and leads the firm's investment and capital allocation team as well as oversight of the business development efforts. Prior to joining Schonfeld, he was part of the Corporate Credit Trading team at Goldman Sachs, where he was responsible for managing the Energy/Utilities and REIT portfolios.

About Danielle Pizzo

Since joining Schonfeld in 2013 as a Business Development Associate, Danielle's roles have included Vice President of Business Strategy, Chief of Staff and Head of Investment Business Strategy. Danielle also oversees Fundamental Equity Business Development, Marketing & Investor Relations, Recruiting, and Communications. Prior to joining Schonfeld, Danielle was a Research Associate at K2 Advisors.

About Schonfeld Strategic Advisors



Schonfeld Strategic Advisors is a global multi-manager platform that invests its capital with Internal and Partner portfolio managers, primarily on an exclusive or semi-exclusive basis, across quantitative, fundamental equity and tactical trading strategies. The firm has created a unique structure to provide global portfolio managers with autonomy, flexibility and support to best enable them to maximize the value of their businesses. Over the last 30+ years, Schonfeld has successfully capitalized on inefficiencies and opportunities within the equity markets. The firm has developed and invested heavily in proprietary technology, infrastructure and risk analytics. The portfolio exposure has expanded across the Americas, Europe and Asia as well as multiple asset classes and products. Schonfeld looks for ways to align the interests of investors, investment professionals and the firm, highlighted by the opportunity for investment professionals to co-invest in funds and their individual strategies. For more visit https://www.schonfeld.com/.

