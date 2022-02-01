Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Opens Stamford Office

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC ("Schonfeld") announced the continued expansion of its geographic footprint with the opening of a Stamford, Connecticut office located at 100 Washington Blvd. Schonfeld agreed to a 5-year lease on the space.

The 16,574 square foot facility can hold up to 85 members of the investment and infrastructure teams. The Connecticut office marks an important milestone in the ongoing expansion of the firm, as Schonfeld opened its second headquarters in Miami in August 2021.

"Stamford's proximity to New York complements our regional growth strategy and provides our employees with yet another location to work from close to home," said Ryan Tolkin, CEO and CIO of Schonfeld. "The opening of the Stamford office also offers us access to an even larger talent pool as we continue to expand across both our investment and infrastructure teams, and adds flexibility to our dynamic workforce approach."

Schonfeld has also continued to expand internationally. In 2018, the firm opened its London office. Schonfeld acquired the Asia operations of Folger Hill in 2019, establishing its presence in Singapore and Hong Kong, and has since opened an office in Tokyo. It also opened a Dubai office in the Fall of 2021. Over the past 12 months, Schonfeld has added approximately 230 employees, including 21 new investment teams across its strategies globally.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors is a global multi-manager platform that invests its capital with Internal and Partner portfolio managers, primarily on an exclusive or semi-exclusive basis, across quantitative, fundamental equity, tactical trading, and discretionary macro & fixed income strategies. The firm has created a unique structure to provide global portfolio managers with autonomy, flexibility and support to best enable them to maximize the value of their businesses. Over the last 30+ years, Schonfeld has successfully capitalized on inefficiencies and opportunities predominantly within the equity markets. The firm has developed and invested heavily in proprietary technology, infrastructure and risk analytics to provide its portfolio managers with "best in class" support. The portfolio exposure has expanded across the Americas, Europe and Asia as well as multiple asset classes and products. Schonfeld seeks to align its own interests with those of its capital partners and investment professionals, highlighted by the opportunity for investment professionals to co-invest in funds and their individual strategies. For more visit https://www.schonfeld.com/.

