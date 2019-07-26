School & Church Campus Security Professionals Love "Top Secret Information That Higher Paid Security Specialists Know"

MESA, Ariz., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Security Training LLC and Brian K. Allen have just published an updated edition of their flagship book, "Top Secret Information That Higher Paid Security Specialists Know: and Minimum Wage Security Guards Don't!" For more than two years this book has been giving an upper hand to men and women entering the field of physical security. Many people enter the security industry with backgrounds such as law enforcement, military, etc. and find out very quickly that they need very specific knowledge base, if they're going to succeed in their new position(s). The book can be found on Amazon.com here: http://bit.ly/topsecretinfobka

Top Secret Security Info

The book consists of two parts. The first is titled "YOU – The Security Specialist" In this part, the focus is on the human being. First, the security specialist and second, the people they'll come into contact with. We feel this is the most important area to focus on when someone tells us they want to perform and be recognized in Top 10 Percent of the industry.

The second part of the book covers two aspects of physical security. First, the industry as a whole. It covers both introduction & advanced level methods & strategies for the physical security industry. It closes by identifying numerous tools the reader can use to keep their school or church, as safe as possible. Second, it focuses in on the world of casino security. The goal is that the reader will be able to see the tools discussed in part one – being applied to the casino industry.

International Security Training, LLC has been in operation since 2003. It has slowly become one of the world's most respected sources of education, in the Protection Community. They've trained executive protection agents; security directors, managers, & supervisors, bail enforcement, law enforcement, military, private investigator, casino security personnel, school and church campus security staff.

Visit www.InternationalSecurityTraining.org For Company Information

Media Contact:

International Security Training LLC

Brian K. Allen

(480) 382-8640

218807@email4pr.com

SOURCE International Security Training LLC