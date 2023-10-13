School Bags Market to grow by USD 6.38 billion from 2022 to 2027 | High demand for lightweight school bags to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The school bags market is expected to grow by USD 6.38 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (polyesters, nylon, canvas, leather, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa). High demand for lightweight school bags is a key factor driving market growth. To satisfy the growing demand for thin school bags, sellers of school bags use advanced technologies and raw materials. Moreover, several of them are water-repellent and made from polyurethane. An ordinary school backpack is heavier because of electronics. This is why strong bags are preferred by parents and school administrations. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global School Bags Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the school bags market: ACCO Brands Corp., Bagmiller, Balaji Bag, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Decathlon SA, DELSEY, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, Fjallraven Retail USA LLC, Genie Bags India, Khadim India Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Rothco, Samsonite International SA, Sanghavi Bag, SREELEATHERS LTD, Sumdex inc., VF Corp., VIP Industries Ltd., and Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

Market to observe 6.01% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Increased demand for school bags made of environmentally friendly materials is a major trend in the market.

Companies are starting to produce products based on discarded textiles and plastic bottles.

It also contributes to reducing the nondegradable waste streams such as plastics in the environment.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices a major trends in the market.

Due to the changes in market conditions, the cost of labor has been increasing for countries where a supplier is supplied.

This reduces the profitability of suppliers because of an increase in production costs.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the polyesters segment will be significant during the forecast period. Polyester bags have a reputation for durability, which makes it possible for them to withstand everyday damage and tears caused by rain, long road travel, or bulky books. Because of its ability to withstand water and discoloration, polyester bags are often preferred. Knowing that your child's assets are safe against the elements is a comfort to parents. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

School Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.01 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Bagmiller, Balaji Bag, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Decathlon SA, DELSEY, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, Fjallraven Retail USA LLC, Genie Bags India, Khadim India Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Rothco, Samsonite International SA, Sanghavi Bag, SREELEATHERS LTD, Sumdex inc., VF Corp., VIP Industries Ltd., and Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

