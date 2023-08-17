School Bus Market to grow by USD 1.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing number of school enrollments boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The school bus market is estimated to grow by USD 1,235.2 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

School Bus Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on powertrain type (ICE-powered and electric), and type (type C, type B, type A, and type D)

The ICE-powered segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In this segment, school buses using alternative fuels (besides diesel and gasoline) such as compressed natural gas (CNG) and propane were considered. All of these fuels use the same drivetrain (ICE). The fuel used in school buses has an adverse impact on the environment Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the school bus market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global school bus market.

North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region features major manufacturers of school buses, serving both domestic and international markets. Blue Bird Corporation, IC Bus, and Thomas Built Buses Inc. are dominant companies with significant market shares. Furthermore, major competitors include Collins Bus Corporation, Micro Bird, and Lion Electric Company. Moreover, companies are innovating in their services to expand their influence in the market. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

School Bus Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing number of school enrollments is driving growth in the school bus market. The growth of the world's population, especially in China and India, leads to more school attendance, which necessitates the expansion of educational facilities and related infrastructure such as transportation. This rise extends to international schools in emerging economies such as India, China, and the UAE. Furthermore, the US and Canada are global leaders in educational infrastructure. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- Technological innovations for the effectiveness of school buses are a major trend in the market.

The lack of adequate charging infrastructure is a significant challenge restricting market growth. A sufficient supply of charging facilities is required for the widespread adoption of energy-efficient vehicles, especially buses that depend on the public grid. As regulators work to raise awareness about electric vehicles, a focus on building charging infrastructure is key to encouraging the use of electric vehicles by the public and private sectors. Neglecting to improve charging infrastructure could affect school acceptance of electric buses. Hence, such factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this School Bus Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the school bus market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the school bus market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the school bus market across North America, APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the school bus market companies

School Bus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,235.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ashok Leyland Ltd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Blue Bird Corp., Daimler Truck AG, Eicher Motors Ltd., Ford Motor Co., GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Higer Bus USA, JCBLGroup, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, REV Group Inc., Scania AB, SML Isuzu Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., The Lion Electric Co., Trans Tech Bus, Traton SE, Van Con Inc., and Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

