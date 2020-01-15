School Carnival will Celebrate School Choice in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Blended Learning will host a school carnival in celebration of school choice on Friday, Jan. 31.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. and will include carnival-style games, food and prizes. Various crafts will incorporate sharing of why families and students chose a virtual school. The carnival will take place at 300 E Chandler Blvd.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The carnival is our way of celebrating students, learning coaches, education, and what makes schooling virtually unique," said Shaun Minogue, teacher and site lead at Chandler Blended Learning. "We encourage all families to explore and discover how learning virtually is another option that's available to them as part of school choice."

The Blended Learning Program is a support program for Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight Academy of Arizona (two online K12 charter schools). It offers in-person support for online students and community events for the online students and their families to get involved.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

