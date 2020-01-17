School Choice Celebration to Raise Awareness About Education Options in Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, students, educators, and elected officials will gather for a School Choice Week celebration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago in North Lawndale.

The celebration will feature speeches from various school leaders about the purpose of education and what options are available for Chicago families. Speakers will include Chicago Alderman and education chair Michael Scott, Jr., state leaders Sen. Van Pelt and Rep. Art Turner, members of the Illinois Network of Charter Schools, and parents and students from various community schools.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our goal is to celebrate and raise awareness about quality education options in the Chicago area and around Illinois," said Jason Acevedo, president of the Helen & Joe Acevedo Scholarship Memorial Foundation. "National School Choice Week is the perfect time to bring families and community members together to talk about our options."

The Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago is located at 2111 S. Hamlin Ave.

This event is organized by the Helen & Joe Acevedo Scholarship Memorial Foundation, an Illinois non-profit organization that supports students and educators.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

