School Choice Fair to Share Education Options in Morgantown Next Week

Three families to win back-to-school shopping funds at the free community event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the state's first charter schools opening their doors, a new scholarship program underway, and innovative options like learning pods and microschools opening new education avenues, it's been a year of firsts for West Virginia education. Families are invited to discover and celebrate the state's expanding education options at a K-12 school fair on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The fair, which takes place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place, will give parents the opportunity to meet with dozens of education providers, including charter schools, private schools, homeschool groups, microschool opportunities, and dyslexia services providers. By participating in a scavenger hunt at the fair, families will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a back-to-school shopping scholarship.

While parents gather information, children can enjoy face painting, balloon art, a photobooth station, and free snacks. Student performances, from music to dance, will spread school spirit and shine a light on the talents of West Virginia youth throughout the event.

The fair will also reveal the winners of Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy's annual West Virginia School Choice Awards. An educator of the year, student voice for choice (in elementary, middle, and high school age categories), and educational freedom advocate of the year will be awarded trophies and Amazon gift cards.

The school fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2023, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. In West Virginia, other notable events include a school fair for Southern West Virginia and a parents and a family fun day at the Canaan Valley Ski Resort.

"As a student, the one thing I craved the most was community, and I would have loved to attend a school fair to learn about options available to me," said Andrew Bambrick, education outreach coordinator for the Cardinal Institute, "The West Virginia School Choice Fair in Morgantown is a chance for families to come and interact with education entrepreneurs, schools, and other organizations that are here to support students in their learning. Please come on out for fun, fellowship, and a celebration of education in the Mountain State."

The fair is being hosted and organized by the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, a nonprofit dedicated to researching, developing, and communicating effective public policies for West Virginia. West Virginia Families United for Education, a non-profit dedicated to providing education, guidance, and advocacy to families navigating K-12 ed, is partnering with the Cardinal Institute as this year's sponsor.

The Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place is located at 2 Waterfront Place.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week