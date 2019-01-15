School Choice to be Highlighted at Capitol Rally Featuring Student Music and Poetry During National School Choice Week

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from a wide variety of Boston area schools will perform poetry and music in multiple languages at the Capitol building to celebrate National School Choice Week, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

About 200 students and teachers from the Nobel Academy, the Islamic Academy for Peace, Christa McAuliffe Charter School, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Charter School for Excellence, and Su Escuela Language Academy will join the celebration. Students will sing, recite poetry, and perform the National School Choice Week dance at the event, which will take place in the Massachusetts State House's Great Hall.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The Martin Luther King, Jr. Charter School of Excellence is excited to be a part of the first celebration of school choice at the Massachusetts State House," said Calvin J. McFadden, Sr., executive director at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Charter School of Excellence. "School choice puts power in the hands of parents to decide which type of education best fits the needs of their children. Our school is just one of the many schools that partner with parents in ensuring they make the best possible choice for their children's education."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://schoolchoiceweek.com

