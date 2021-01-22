School Choice Virtual Fair to Feature Experts on Variety of Education Options, Announce Spanish Poem Contest Winners

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the open school concept? What's changing in education? How does project-based learning work? Parents across California are invited to learn about the different education options available to them, and what's changing in education, during a virtual fair on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The free event will take place 10 a.m. to noon and will feature seven education experts and opportunities for Q&A. Speakers at the school choice fair include Andrew Campanella of National School Choice Week, Heather Martinson of Celebration Education, California Homeschool Network President Windi Eklund, project-based learning advocate Nancy Kaldas Mikhail, private school founder Cassi Clausen, and Larry Sand of the California Policy Center.

During the online fair, winners of a poetry contest for Spanish-speaking families throughout California will be announced. The contest, hosted by Magda Gomez of Broadway Productions Online, asks students to create a poem in Spanish sharing how school choice has changed their lives. Three student winners will receive Amazon gift cards.

All participants at the virtual panel will be entered for a chance to win door prizes, such as Amazon gift cards.

To register, visit care.com/connect/celebrationeducation/activities/1890879-school-choice-fair .

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"School choice is all about giving parents access to the best K-12 education options for their children in California," said Cecilia Iglesias, president of the Parent Union. "Our annual fair is a forum for school districts, public charter schools, and homeschoolers to talk with students and parents about those options. With the challenges of the school closures, parents want more options. This year, our statewide Zoom fair will allow parents to hear from all the K-12 educational experts."

This event is hosted by Celebration Education and the California Policy Center.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

