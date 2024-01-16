School Choice Week Celebration at the Children's Museum to Shine a Light on Kids

News provided by

National School Choice Week

16 Jan, 2024, 01:12 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter their zip code or background, Minnesota students deserve access to K-12 education opportunities that help them learn, grow, and dream big. Next week, a special celebration at the Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul will highlight students' unique talents and offer families a day of education and fun.

The student showcase will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 as School Choice Week kicks off in Minnesota and across the nation. Hosted by individual schools from across the state and coordinated by Chas Anderson, CEO of Park Street Public and recognized school choice leader, the free event will feature remarks and musical performances by traditional public, charter, and private school students.

Adding to the fun, students will receive free School Choice Week swag and have the opportunity to share lunch and tour the museum's exhibits. Hundreds of students, teachers, and parents are expected to attend the festive event.

"For more than 30 years, Minnesota has been a pioneer in providing families with a robust array of public and nonpublic education options for their children. As a result, a record number of Minnesota families are actively choosing schools and learning environments that best meet their children's needs," Anderson said.

"Still, we know that there are so many parents across our state who still need and want information about the choices available for their children's education. There's no better way to inform parents than by inspiring them by demonstrating how school choice has changed other students' lives for the better, and that's what we are excited to do at this event."

The January 22 event is open to the public and timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. Nearly 400 of these events will take place in the North Star State.

The Minnesota Children's Museum is located at 10 West Seventh St in St. Paul.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Picked a School for the Fall Yet? Explore Options, Family Fun at this Year's School Choice Fair

Picked a School for the Fall Yet? Explore Options, Family Fun at this Year's School Choice Fair

Butterfly or superhero? Enjoy face painting and explore school options at a free school fair celebration at the Salem Convention Center on Saturday,...
Education Options for All; Port Angeles School Fair Back for 2024

Education Options for All; Port Angeles School Fair Back for 2024

After a successful debut last January, a school choice fair will return to Port Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 20, bringing families a one-of-a-kind...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.