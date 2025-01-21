School Choice Week Celebration at the Minnesota Children's Museum to Shine a Light on Kids

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota students will take center stage during a returning celebration of School Choice Week at the Minnesota Children's Museum, with more attendees than ever. This student showcase will offer the opportunity to showcase talents and the educational opportunities that help students thrive. The celebration will bring together families, educators, and community leaders to celebrate the power of school choice in shaping students' futures.

The celebration will take place on Monday, January 27, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Minnesota Children's Museum. The event will highlight talented students from traditional public schools, charter schools, and private schools, including performances of the National School Choice Week dance.

With an expected attendance of 600 students, the event offers families a unique opportunity to celebrate their students' accomplishments while exploring the museum's interactive exhibits. Throughout the day, interviews with students and parents will share personal stories about the impact of school choice and how it has shaped their educational journeys.

"This event is about celebrating our students' successes and highlighting the importance of school choice for families across Minnesota," said Chas Anderson, CEO of Park Street Public. "By bringing together students, families, and educators, we're shining a light on the opportunities that school choice creates and the incredible potential it unlocks for every child."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Park Street Public is dedicated to advancing educational opportunities and fostering connections among families, educators, and community leaders.

Location Details:

The January 27 student showcase event will be hosted at the Minnesota Children's Museum, located at 10 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

