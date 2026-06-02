School Culture Compass Launches to Help K-12 Leaders Build Stronger School Culture Through Data-Driven Support and Actionable Strategy

New program addresses teacher burnout, retention, communication, and school climate challenges impacting districts nationwide

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- School Culture Compass launched today— offering K–12 school leaders a practical, measurable approach to improving school culture at a time when educator burnout, staffing instability, and communication breakdowns continue to impact schools across the country.

Built to address the education sector—where the loss of a single staff member often results in a five-figure cost for recruitment and training— School Culture Compass offers a data-driven infrastructure to stabilize schools. The launch brings founder Edward DeShazer's proprietary framework to the national market after successfully utilizing it to maintain an impressive 94% staff retention rate at his own campus.

DeShazer, a school executive director and former teacher with more than 20 years of experience in education, created the program to help administrators move beyond surface-level initiatives and implement sustainable culture strategies grounded in data, accountability, and real-world leadership.

Built around four core pillars—Leadership & Communication, Wellness & Morale, Recognition & Growth, and Collaboration & Teamwork— the program provides administrators with quantitative culture scoring, actionable diagnostics, and structured 90-day implementation plans designed to create measurable improvement without overwhelming staff.

"Too often, schools invest in programs without having a clear plan for implementation or long-term culture change," said DeShazer. "School Culture Compass helps leaders identify the specific areas creating friction in their buildings and gives them realistic, actionable strategies to improve communication, morale, and trust. When educators feel supported and connected, the positive impact reaches every part of the school community."

The program reflects DeShazer's unique perspective as both a former struggling student and an accomplished school leader. His approach focuses on balancing accountability with empathy to help educators feel empowered rather than overwhelmed. The program includes:

An 8-module self-directed course,

More than 60 actionable resources and implementation tools,

Quantitative culture diagnostics and scoring,

Virtual coaching and accountability sessions,

On-site workshops and culture audits, and

Flexible engagement options for schools and districts of varying sizes.

Pricing and Availability

School Culture Compass is available nationwide starting today. The self-guided course option is priced at $400, with additional tailored resources—including 1:1 consulting and on-site workshops—available for districts looking to scale implementation.

Learn more about School Culture Compass here.

About School Culture Compass

School Culture Compass is a practitioner-led framework designed to help K–12 school leaders strengthen communication, improve educator morale, reduce turnover, and build healthier learning environments through measurable culture strategies and actionable and long-term implementation support.

Contact

Lydia Quinn

[email protected]

SOURCE School Culture Compass