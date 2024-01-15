School Discovery Day at The DoSeum to Feature Scavenger Hunt, 30+ Local Schools

Event to offer free admittance to DoSeum for first 1,000 registrants

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the choice school enrollment season arrives for the 2024-2025 academic year, a School Discovery Day at The DoSeum will connect families with more than 30 school options. Hosted by San Antonio Charter Moms, the event will feature free admittance to the DoSeum, a scavenger hunt, and firsthand support for families navigating their school choices.

The Discovery Day takes place 11 a.m.-2p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. During the event, The DoSeum's theater space will be packed with school booths for families to explore, from technology-themed schools to classical options. By exploring booths and speaking with school representatives, families can fill up a scavenger hunt sheet and earn raffle tickets for a chance to win a gift card. Tunes from The AM Project will play in the background, adding to the fun.

Team members from San Antonio Charter Moms and MindshiftED will be available to interpret for Spanish-speaking families.

Additionally, the first 1,000 guests registered for the event will receive full access to The DoSeum's 68,000 square feet of galleries for hands-on learning after they have finished exploring schools.

The School Discovery Day at The DoSeum is the flagship event in a series of Discovery Days that San Antonio Charter Moms is hosting this school year to connect families with local schools.

The Jan. 20 event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. More than 2,000 of these events will take place in Texas, including large school fairs in Houston and Austin.

"Our School Discovery Day series is designed to give families a leg up by offering them the chance to meet with multiple school representatives in one convenient location so they can ask questions, get on interest lists and learn about application processes and deadlines," said Cotton. "We are thrilled to host our flagship event at The DoSeum, it is loved and respected by San Antonio families as a source of joyful learning and family fun."

San Antonio Charter Moms is a nonprofit that helps families find schools that are the right fit for their children and become advocates for quality education.

Schools participating at the School Discovery Day include The Acorn School, Anne Frank Inspire Academy, BASIS Charter Schools, CAST Schools, Celebrate Dyslexia Schools, Compass Rose Public Schools, Democracy Prep, Edgewood ISD Schools of Innovation, EKHLA, Essence Prep, Fusion Academy, The Gathering Place, George Gervin Academy, Great Hearts Texas, Harmony Public Schools, IDEA Public Schools, International School of San Antonio, Jubilee Academies, KIPP Texas-San Antonio, Learn4Life Edgewood, Legacy Traditional Schools-Texas, Lighthouse Public Schools, Little DOers Preschool, Marvelously Made—The School for Young Children, New Frontiers Public Schools, Pre-K 4 SA, Prelude Prep, Promesa Academy, Royal Public Schools, SAISD Choice Schools, San Antonio Catholic Schools, School of Science and Technology, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran School, Somerset Academy of Texas, Southwest Prep, and Valor Education.

The DoSeum is located at 2800 Broadway in San Antonio. Families can learn more about the museum at thedoseum.org/plan-your-visit.

To RSVP for the School Discovery Day, visit sanantonioschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

