School District Streamlines Remote IT Management and Saves Thousands of Dollars Annually with Action1 RMM

Lenny Libitz, the district's Chief Technology Officer, chose Action1 RMM since it was cloud-native, cost-effective and included all the features he was looking for. Using the software, the district has gained the following benefits:

Strong security. Action1 RMM automates patch management across all endpoints, including both corporate machines and employees' personal devices.

"Action1 RMM fully meets the needs of an educational institution. It enables us to manage our endpoints from the cloud — and to maintain security as a result," says Lenny Libitz, CTO. "Plus, it saves us several thousand dollars a year, since we do not have to purchase imaging solutions."

"Remote and hybrid learning are here to stay," says Alex Vovk, CEO of Action1 Corporation. "We are delighted to support educational institutions with a cost-effective and easy-to-use RMM solution that helps them ensure security and deliver IT support across all their endpoints."

To read the case study, please visit: www.action1.com/school-district-gains-full-control-over-its-remote-endpoints-with-action1-rmm.html

