School Fair to Feature Music, Poetry, and Education Options during School Choice Week

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from a wide variety of schools will showcase their musical and poetic talents at the school fair which runs 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 at the Galaxy Event Center in Meridian.

More than 500 people are expected to attend. At the fair, parents will have the opportunity to visit with schools of all types, and learn about educational options available in the area, to find the one that fits their children best.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"One of the most powerful tools we have to help our children is finding the environment and education model that helps them find their passion and achieve their highest potential," said Suzanne Metzgar, director of partner services at Bluum. "That's what school choice is all about."

Bluum, an Idaho nonprofit working to improve education, is hosting the event which is free for families to attend.

The Galaxy Event Center is located at 1385 Blue Marlin Ln. in Meridian.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

