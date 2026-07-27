School-Fi by Cosmo Transforms Kids Smartwatches for the Phone Ban Era

As a recent study finds 90% of parents want connection with kids at school, a new tech capability makes focus automatic on any campus in America, while keeping families safely connected.

DENVER, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo, the family technology company behind the award-winning JrTrack line of kids' smartwatches connecting over half a million parents and kids, today introduced School-Fi, a breakthrough innovation to make kid-safe connection automatically distraction-free on any school campus in America. As school phone ban policies sweep across the country, School-Fi offers a first-of-its-kind solution to support the needs of students, parents, and educators.

Cosmo Introduces School-Fi Designed to Make Kid-Safe Connection Automatically Distraction-Free on Any School Campus in America

Launching late July with Cosmo's all-new parent platform, School-Fi is an innovative geolocation school recognition system, using Cosmo's precision HaloGPS technology. Cosmo devices can immediately recognize entry and departure from any school campus in the country and intelligently modify device capabilities and notifications to preserve student attention in learning environments. During school hours, parents can select their custom configuration of safety and communication functions to ensure essential connection with their child.

With School-Fi capabilities, the result is an automatic and seamless transition from a smart device to an analog time-telling and safety accessory that meets the needs of both parents and educators when and where it matters.

Where other focus mode settings rely on static schedules, School-Fi raises the bar for the future of kids' connection, making distraction-free school focus intelligent and automatic with zero stress or mental load for parents.

"Parents are being asked to make an impossible choice: keep their child reachable or keep them focused at school," said Russell York, CEO and Founder of Cosmo. "And the dilemma is just as real for teachers. We don't think families or educators should have to choose. School-Fi is designed to make connection work the way it should––quiet during class, available when it matters, and automatic for parents. The future of kids' technology is devices actually built around the realities of childhood, and a critical part of that is school."

Built for the Phone-Ban Era

Across the country, schools are rapidly pushing to restrict student phone use as educators, policymakers, and families respond to growing concerns around distraction, screen time, social media, and mental health.

However, limiting phones creates a second concern for parents: how to stay connected to their child in case of emergencies. In fact, despite phone ban policies in over 35 states, new data shows that 90% of parents overwhelmingly support students having access to cellphones, with emergencies being cited as the top reason.

School-Fi offers a critical third option: a purpose-built solution to enable kid-safe devices that intelligently adapt to the school day.

Every school in America : Cosmo's School-Fi system provides a pre-set geofence around every public school in America.

: Cosmo's School-Fi system provides a pre-set geofence around every public school in America. Easy customization : Parents can easily customize location and notifications via the School Routines feature in the Cosmo app.

: Parents can easily customize location and notifications via the School Routines feature in the Cosmo app. Guaranteed school focus: School-Fi intelligently knows when and where it's time for school every day, no extra mental load.

Alongside School-Fi capabilities, Cosmo's new JrTrack 5 SE kids smartwatch allows families to comply with school device policies by clipping the device instead of wearing it on the wrist. With the School Explorer Clip accessory, families can remove the watch bands and place the device in a colorful silicone case, allowing it to be clipped to a backpack––perfect for "away for the day" school policies.

A Path Forward for Parents, Schools, and Tech

As families search for common-sense answers for connection and learning in the age of smartphones, Cosmo's mission is to build the future of safe, intentional technology for families.

The introduction of School-Fi represents an important moment in the school phone ban conversation and offers a path forward where partnership between technology leaders and schools can create the holistic solutions educators and families need.

"Over the last five years, Cosmo has heard an overwhelming majority of parents voice a deeply felt need for private, personal connection to their child in light of decades of declining confidence in institutions, organizations, and spaces that families used to rely on to protect their kids," York said. "We see a future where technology is purpose built in close partnership with parents, kids, and educators to create the future families deserve. And that's what we're doing at Cosmo."

Safe Connection, Zero Distractions

School-Fi launches late July with the all-new Cosmo app and JrTrack 5 SE kids smartwatch. Existing JrTrack 5 customers will also be able to update to the new app experience and access School Routines powered by School-Fi.

The all-new JrTrack 5 SE and Cosmo app offer parents who want to delay smartphones a safer, age-appropriate way to stay connected and foster independence. Families get calling, messaging, GPS tracking, parent-approved contacts, customizable controls, and now school-aware distraction-free connection.

Available for purchase at www.cosmotogether.com and on Amazon, the JrTrack 5 SE will be priced at an MSRP of $129.99 plus flexible membership plans starting at $19.99 monthly or as low as $9.99 per month equivalent for a two year prepaid plan. All membership plans include Cosmo Mobile family-safe coverage with unlimited text, talk, and data and access to the Cosmo app, 24/7 GPS tracking, and all features.

For more information on Cosmo and the JrTrack 5 SE, please visit www.cosmotogether.com.

About Cosmo:

Cosmo is a family tech company on a mission to inspire real-world childhoods by providing innovative solutions that bring families closer together. Their best-selling JrTrack line of kids' smartwatches has helped shape a movement of family connection that equips kids for independence and empowers parents with peace of mind.

Media Contact

Marissa Lapointe

925-407-6438

[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmo