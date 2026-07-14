9 in 10 Parents Want Kids to Have Phone Access at School, Even as Phone Bans Sweep More Than 35 States

As families gear up for the new school year, a new study reveals the rising cultural phenomenon of "techxiety"—the sleep-depriving pressure of digital parenting—and a major clash between school phone restrictions and child safety.

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of families prepare for the upcoming back-to-school season, a groundbreaking new study has revealed a stark disconnect between classroom cell phone regulations and parental expectations.

According to new research commissioned by leading family technology company Cosmo and conducted by Talker Research, a remarkable 90% of parents want their children to have access to a cell phone at school - even as more than 35 states have enacted some form of school phone ban policies.

Parent Techxiety

The escalating tension is fueling a growing cultural phenomenon known as "techxiety" - the acute modern pressure parents feel balancing the vital safety benefits of digital connection with overwhelming concerns about smartphones, social media, screen addiction, and school distraction.

The survey of 2,000 parents of school-aged children highlights just how deeply back-to-school tech anxiety runs. On average, today's parent loses the equivalent of 48 nights of sleep each year (seven hours per week) worrying about their child, with technology concerns emerging as the single biggest contributor keeping them awake. Parents cited screen time habits (24%), social media's impact on self-esteem (20%), and gaming or app addiction (18%) as the leading stressors leading to sleepless nights.

The Back-to-School Clash: Safety vs. Classroom Phone Bans

The friction at the heart of parents' techxiety is especially clear when it comes to phones in schools. While school phone restrictions have swept across states in the last two years to curb classroom distractions, the policies are creating a secondary crisis for parental peace of mind. According to the data, parents whose children attend schools with phone bans report feeling notably higher anxiety about not being able to contact them.

When asked if the ability to reach their child in an emergency would outweigh potential downsides of technology exposure, more than three quarters of parents (76%) said yes.

However, parents are not asking for unrestricted smartphone access in classrooms. Of the 90% of parents who want their child to have a phone at school, 60% say that access should be strictly limited to emergencies. Overwhelmingly, 77% of surveyed parents state they would prefer a dedicated device that offers the ability to stay connected with their child but effectively limits digital distractions.

"We wanted to better understand the challenges of modern digital parenting, and the answer was clear: parents are being forced to choose between protecting their child's focus and protecting their peace of mind," said Russell York, Cosmo's Founder and CEO. "Parents shouldn't have to hand their child the entire internet just to stay connected. They deserve a way to know their child is safe without sacrificing the distraction-free school experience they want."

The Smartphone Dilemma: A 'Loss of Innocence'

The study also reveals that the transition to a traditional smartphone has become a fraught milestone for modern families. Nearly 38% of parents view giving their child a smartphone as a "loss of innocence" rather than a positive "step toward independence" (62%).

For parents whose children already own smartphones, the pressure is even more pronounced. These parents lose nearly two additional hours of sleep per week on average and are significantly more likely than parents of phone-free kids to worry about their child's mental health (31% versus 27%), social media's impact on self-esteem (22% versus 17%), and feeling disconnected from what is happening in their child's life (19% versus 14%).

Despite these severe reservations, the pressure to connect is high: 73% of parents surveyed said their child already has their own smartphone, including 47% of parents of five-year-olds.

Even so, parents overwhelmingly agree on what they want technology to accomplish: 73% say technology should help - not hinder - their child's development.

"The conversation around kids and technology has fundamentally changed," added York. "Parents aren't asking for more features or complicated parental controls on smartphones - they're asking for something entirely different to solve the school and techxiety crisis. They don't want to choose between keeping their children safe and protecting their childhood. Families are telling us they want thoughtful solutions that support both independence and peace of mind."

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a leading family technology company dedicated to providing families with thoughtful, safe, and innovative communication solutions. By designing tools that offer essential connectivity without the distractions and dangers of social media or the open internet, Cosmo empowers children to build real-world independence while giving parents peace of mind.

Methodology

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 parents of school-aged children with internet access. The survey was commissioned by Cosmo and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between May 22 and May 29, 2026. A link to the questionnaire can be found here.

Media Contact:

Marissa Lapointe

Rachel Kay Public Relations,

a FINN Partners Company

925-407-6438

[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmo