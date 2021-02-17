School for International Training to Host Spring Webinar Series on Critical Global Issues

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School for International Training (SIT) is pleased to announce it will host the Spring 2021 Critical Conversations Webinar Series, which aims to inspire community-wide dialogue on global, interdisciplinary topics within SIT's Critical Global Issues Framework. Launching in mid-February, the semester-long series will feature more than 40 webinars, all of which are free and open to anyone who is interested.

"This webinar series offers an opportunity for engaged global citizens to explore some of the world's most pressing challenges and connect with SIT's extensive network of faculty, staff, alumni, and partners," said SIT President Dr. Sophia Howlett. "Our inaugural fall webinar series 'Perspectives from the Global South' was a tremendous success, and we are proud to be able to offer a continuance this spring now with a focus on 'Alternative Modernities'."

Dr. Howlett will be among the series' speakers, a group which represents a diverse pool of researchers, scholars, practitioners, and community leaders affiliated with SIT and partner institutions worldwide. Other featured speakers include Dr. Walter Mignolo, distinguished professor of Romance Studies at Duke University, and Carol Jenkins, CEO of World Learning, as well as SIT alumnae Aicha Cooper, an international development professional at the World Bank; Jennifer Dulski, CEO and founder of Rising Change and former COO of Change.org; and Maria Agui Carter, an award-winning, independent filmmaker.

The webinars will include expert panels and lectures on issues including the current crisis of democracy and the pervasiveness of coloniality, the critical interaction between water and geopolitics, and indigenous constructions of power and social organization, while experiential sessions will offer the chance to learn how to cook a traditional recipe, sample an SIT online language course, and take a dance or yoga class. Additional events will give participants the opportunity to hear directly from SIT alumni and learn about SIT's programs and admissions process.

The spring events aim to expand on the dialogues of the Fall 2020 Critical Conversations Webinar Series, which provided a platform for SIT to continue to engage with its community around the world at a time when in-person events were not possible. The series brought together more than 1,000 SIT students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other global citizens for a variety of virtual events. Many of these webinars were recorded and SIT has made them available to view for free on the Fall 2020 Critical Conversations web page as a resource for the community.

To view the full schedule of events and register for the series, please visit the Spring 2021 Critical Conversations webpage.

School for International Training is the accredited higher education division of World Learning, a global NGO that advances education, development, and cultural understanding around the world. SIT offers accredited undergraduate study abroad programs through SIT Study Abroad and internationally focused advanced degrees and certificates through SIT Graduate Institute.

