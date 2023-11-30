School Funding Franchise Apex Leadership Company Achieves Remarkable Growth Under New Leadership

30 Nov, 2023, 09:07 ET

Demand for Business Results in Franchise Surge, New Market Expansion and Record-Breaking Fundraising

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Leadership Company, a dynamic child enrichment franchise pouring millions of dollars into elementary and middle schools each year, is poised to continue its dominance as the nation's leader in school fundraising due to its refreshed growth strategy. The company has doubled the size of its leadership team, attracted a world-class board of investors and ramped up both fundraising efforts and franchise growth in the past two years after being acquired by CEO Jamie Krasnov, who spent the last decade in private equity before buying the tech-focused fundraising franchise.

Since purchasing the brand in 2021, Krasnov has been working tirelessly to expand Apex Leadership, the current leader in the K-8 event fundraising space, with the goal of raising more money for schools across the nation with engaging fundraising events that motivate kids, teach leadership lessons and inspire fitness. Compared to traditional school fundraisers, Apex's programs produce two times the fundraising results.

Key recent company milestones include: 

  • New Executive Hires: Apex named Blair Burdette as Vice President of Marketing. Burdette has led marketing efforts across multiple industries, including franchised childcare, and holds an impressive record for driving sales and increasing brand loyalty. The company also appointed Tony Nicholson as Vice President of Franchise Development. With nearly two decades in franchise development, Nicholson previously worked for Self Esteem Brands, LLC where he facilitated the openings of hundreds of franchises, a success he plans to replicate with Apex. 
  • Unprecedented Fundraising Growth: The brand has experienced 200 percent revenue growth since 2021. In 2023 alone, Apex hosted more than 1,700 events, an impressive surge from the 1,400 events held the prior year.
  • Expanded Presence in New Markets: Apex Leadership is expanding its presence in new markets across the country. Recent openings in Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; Barrington, IL; Montgomery County, MD; and two locations each in St. Louis, MO, and Phoenix, AZ show the demand for the programs nationwide.

"It's been remarkable to reflect on the journey we as a brand have undergone over these past two years to get to the point where we are today, which is propelling Apex Leadership forward at an astonishing rate," said Krasnov. "These achievements are a testament to the hard work of our franchisees, athletes and executive team who are all passionate to bring back funds into schools. We're ready to head into the new year and expand our service into more communities and help empower a greater number of students nationwide." 

Apex Leadership Company is the current leader in K-8 event fundraising space, hosting more than 1,500 events annually and raising more than $60 million for schools a year. The brand combines fitness, fundraising and leadership into a powerful, turnkey event for schools to raise a significant amount of funds and instill students with meaningful character development lessons. With over a decade as a leader in the fundraising industry, Apex currently serves 122 and growing territories across 33 states.

About Apex Leadership Company
Apex Leadership Company is a fundraising franchise in more than 33 states across the country, with a suite of product offerings that service elementary and middle schools as well as club and sports teams. Apex combines the elements of fun and exercise into one-of-a-kind youth fundraising programs. Since its inception, the Apex brand has served close to 6,000 schools — including 5 million students — and raised $165 million dollars (net) for schools nationwide with its events that began with the Apex Fun Run and have evolved to include Apex Virtual, Glow Run, Remix, Apex Games, Color Games and Anython. For more information, please visit www.apexleadershipco.com.

