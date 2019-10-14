School House Crafts Multi-Sensory Journey of Discovery and Re-collection for La Mer Campaign Exhibition

School House was the design lead on the project from concept through to execution, working alongside lighting partner Luciforma, production partner APAX Group and the technical leads at Patten Studio to bring the projection-mapped and three-dimensional campaign world of La Mer Edge of the Sea to life.

"This was the first international exhibition that School House has had the opportunity to conceptualize and produce," says Christopher Skinner, Founder and Principal of School House. "It required us to bridge strategic thinking, retail experience and brand storytelling in a new way, for a new market."

Located within and upon the canvas of the Power Station of Art (home of the Shanghai Biennale), Edge of the Sea draws its inspiration from the powerful dynamic and innovative output of two forces coming together. From the irradiant flux of sunlight reflecting off crashing waves on land, to founder Max Huber's fascination with polar opposites, sky and sea, it celebrates La Mer's signature Crème de la Mer through immersive storytelling art.

Inspired by the colliding force of two artistic lenses, the heart and crescendo of the activation features a collaboration by father and daughter photographers Mario and Gray Sorrenti. Through two generations and two perspectives, the Sorrenti's capture the dynamic and unending impact of the sea and shore on our collective and individual imaginations. For this, School House suspended a projection ring of Sorrenti content, in which consumers could pass through and sit within the 360-degree visual and audio sea-going memories of the father-daughter duo.

The exhibition is brought to life through a range of digital and tactile treatments, immersions and interactions, within a spatial expedition of discovery. It ties together many threads for a simple, powerful experience that immerses and submerges the consumer in the brand world.

From founder Max Huber's foundational sea-inspired 6,000 Miracle Broth experiments, to an immersive digital experience of a kelp forest in continual turbulent motion and growth to an interactive tactile sea wave made of silk, Edge of the Sea demands exploration. It asks us to climb, dig, and wander without direction, in search of the joy found at the liminality of sea and land, and the discoveries only to be found at the edges of our imaginations.

Edge of the Sea opened October 9 and can be experienced through October 23rd at Shanghai's Power Station of Art.

About School House

School House is an independent creative agency, founded by former LVMH Executive Christopher Skinner, specializing in cut-through strategy, engaging creative and immersive environments for the world's most in-demand beauty brands, leveraging their years of beauty experience to transform brands into truth-livers, driving measurable results and deeper consumer connection.



School House is built to mirror that of an in-house creative studio with dedicated talent across key creative disciplines needed in today's beauty market: brand and commercial strategy, branding and visual design, creative production, digital and social design, industrial design, visual merchandising and architectural design.



Select clients include Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, Amore Pacific Luxury Group, Malin + Goetz, Tata Harper Skincare, L'Occitane en Provence, Clark's Botanicals, Eve Lom and Volition Beauty.

