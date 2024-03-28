School Market In North America size to record USD 49.21 bn growth from 2024-2028, Increasing emphasis on formative learning tools is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global school market in north america size is estimated to grow by USD 49.21 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.55% during the forecast period. The K-12 education market in North America is shaped by effective communication, higher education, and workforce needs. End-users prioritize concentration strategies in high school and middle school segments. Technological advancements, such as educational technology tools, drive quality education in STEM. Public and private institutions offer various delivery modes, including offline traditional classrooms and online platforms. Affordability and internet penetration impact online learning. Essential skills like problem-solving and critical thinking are enhanced through personalized learning experiences, advanced technologies, and government initiatives.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled School Market in North America 2024-2028

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

In North America's K-12 education market, effective communication skills are essential for the workforce of the future. Higher education institutions focus on end-user concentration, employing concentration strategies in the high school and middle school segments. Technological advancements and educational technology tools facilitate quality education in STEM subjects. Public and private institutes offer various delivery modes, including offline traditional classrooms, online learning platforms, and extracurricular activities. Internet penetration and affordability drive the shift towards online learning, with engagement and motivation enhanced through game-based learning. Personalized learning experiences, essential skills development, and real-time feedback are key benefits. Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, personalized tutoring, and virtual/augmented reality offer hands-on learning experiences. Government initiatives and funding ensure accessibility to quality education for all.

Addressing Challenges:

In the K-12 education market, game-based learning is revolutionizing student engagement and motivation. Advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and personalized tutoring, offer personalized learning experiences, essential for developing problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Government initiatives and funding support STEM education and educational reforms, fostering independence and self-directed learning. EdTech solutions, including virtual/augmented reality, provide interactive tools for public schools, while private-sector partnerships with technology companies, educational publishers, and curriculum providers ensure standardized quality and teacher qualifications. Regulations prioritize equity, access, and anti-discrimination measures for special needs education and language minorities. Foundational knowledge in core subjects like mathematics, language arts, science, and history is enhanced through personalized learning platforms and real-time feedback.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Market Overview

In North America, the School Market is a significant sector for various educational products and services. Essentials such as textbooks, stationery, and educational technology are in high demand. E-learning platforms, like Edtech and STEM, are increasingly popular. Essence Marketing, for instance, provides educational resources, while Prolific Solutions offers a wide range of products, including curriculum materials and classroom supplies. Critical areas like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) require specialized attention. Engaging, interactive, and effective learning solutions are essential. Companies like Artificials and Classroom Innovations cater to these needs. Essentially, the School Market in North America is a dynamic and evolving industry, driven by innovation and the need to enhance the learning experience.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Companies:

School Market in North America is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. School Market in North America report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Avenues The World School, Collegiate School NYC, Greengates School, Harvard Westlake School, Havergal College, Horace Mann School, Lakefield College School, National Cathedral School, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics, Sidwell Friends School, St. Georges School, Stuyvesant High School, The Brearley School, The Dalton School, The Davidson Academy, The Harker School, The Pike School, The Potomac School, The Trustees of Phillips Exeter Academy

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Public



Private

Product

Elementary



Senior High



Middle And Junior High

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio