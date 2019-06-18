LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- School of AI is a global non-profit with a mission to offer accessible world-class education in AI to anyone. The goal of the organization is to create a synergistic global community making a positive impact on Earth's most pressing issues through AI technology.

From over 500 applicants, 10 School of AI Fellows were selected with a mandate to think through which AI and Machine Learning research is likely to bring the most value toward 17 sustainable development goals outlined by the United Nations .

Siraj Raval, Founder, School of AI

Located in rural Zimbabwe, Tariro Chagwiza, a remarkable School of AI Fellow, successfully created a cellphone app using AI to methodically detect cholera and is now bringing it to hospitals in her country for implementation.

Each School of AI Fellow receives 1,000 in Google Cloud Platform credits (donated by Google) to pursue their projects with no strings attached.

Separately, School of AI wrapped an #AIStartupChallenge asking participants to use AI in some way to solve a problem. The winning team led by Anton Slutsky and his Philadelphia-based Intelligent Automation design firm, Zelant Software, created a B2B solution to help businesses monetize data resources. Their solutions include intelligent pricing components, digital media automated bidding systems, front-office Chatbots, security solutions and more.

Siraj Raval is the genius behind the School of AI. He's also the #1 AI Influencer on YouTube teaching through rap videos that reach over 644,405 enthusiastic subscribers. Raval says, "I started School of AI just 7 months ago specifically to bring a world-wide community of people together to solve hard problems through AI. We've grown our presence to over 400 Deans globally and are reaching our target to create solutions to humankind's pressing problems for the betterment of all."

