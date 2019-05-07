School of Fashion Annual Portfolio Review, Graduation Fashion Show and Awards Ceremony Friday, May 10 - Saturday, May 11

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The School of Fashion will host its Annual Portfolio Review, Graduation Fashion Show and Awards Ceremony for top press and fashion industry professionals.

Portfolio Review will showcase selected student work from B.F.A. and M.F.A. programs. Programs include: fashion design, textile design, knitwear design, 3-D design and pattern making, footwear and accessory design, costume design, fashion journalism, fashion styling, product development, visual merchandising, fashion merchandising, and fashion marketing.

Graduation Fashion Show presents top student work in womenswear, menswear, knitwear and childrenswear collections on the runway. Two collections were created through intriguing collaborations with textile design students, and one with a student from the School of Architecture. Additionally, one collection includes the use of digital cube images courtesy of the School of Game Development.

Awards Ceremony will commence with University President, Elisa Stephens, bestowing honorary doctorates to fashion industry luminaries Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov, founding designers of On Aura Tout Vu.

Stoianova and Samouilov debuted their unique accessories for the haute couture season in 1998 and are guest members in the official calendar of the French Federation of Haute Couture. Celebrities who wear On Aura Tout Vu include: Madonna, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Karen Mok, and Ivana Wang.

Other special industry guests include:

Andre Walker, Fashion Designer / Edwin Mohney, Fashion Designer / Olya Kuryshchuk, Founder, 1 Granary / Sara Kozlowski, Director of Education, CFDA

Sneak peek to the May designers: https://fashionschooldaily.com/category/fashion-show-designers/

WATCH the LIVESTREAM of the Graduation Fashion Show on May 11, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

https://www.academyart.edu/runway

About Academy of Art University

Academy of Art University is the largest private university of art and design in the United States. Established in 1929, the Academy imposes a rigorous curriculum that requires the students to produce a portfolio of work that demonstrates a mastery of their field.

About the School of Fashion

Graduates have gone on to such companies as Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Alexander McQueen, Azzedine Alaïa, Banana Republic, BCBG Max Azria Group, Blanc de Chine, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Corso Como 10, Chloë, Diane von Fürstenberg, Donna Karan, Gap, Kate Spade, Kiton, L.A.M.B., L'Ecole Lesage Paris–Atelier de Broderie, Liz Claiborne, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Martin Margiela, Martine Sitbon, Missoni, Nike, Nordstrom, The North Face, Old Navy, Oscar de la Renta, Phillip Lim, Pottery Barn, Ralph Lauren, Reebok, St. John, Tocca, Viktor & Rolf, and Williams-Sonoma.

About School of Fashion Executive Director

Simon Ungless, Executive Director of the School of Fashion, graduated from Central Saint Martins School of Art and Design in 1992 and was awarded the prestigious M.A. Degree in Fashion with Distinction. He collaborated with Alexander McQueen on the first 10 collections shown in London and New York, and personally introduced Sarah Burton, Creative Director of Alexander McQueen, to the late designer. His work experience spans fashion design, textile design, forecasting, brand development, and marketing for such clients as Givenchy, Paul Smith, and Versace.

School of Fashion: www.academyart.edu/academics/fashion

Gabriel Joshua Gima / 415.618.3802 / ggima@academyart.edu

Edith Barker / 415.618.3891 / ebarker@academyart.edu

