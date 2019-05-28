School of Fashion's Graduation Fashion Show Draws in Nearly 2,000 Attendees

Top press and industry professionals watched as models walked down the runway sporting innovative designs from graduating students. Designs included womenswear, menswear, knitwear, and childrenswear collections. Students' creative inspirations for the 29 unique clothing collections ranged from the Japanese technique of Shibori to the vibrant culture of Colombia, strong women, coffee, and even pencil shavings. Other influences included the fluidity and movement of water, colorful birds, functionalism, drag performers, and one student's experience of heritage and identity as a Chinese-Indonesian.

"It is so interesting to discover the possibilities that this school gives to everyone, the materials, everything is amazing. The students have big possibilities to work, to be free, to create." - Livia Stoianova / founding designer of On Aura Tout Vu

"The visual and aesthetic developmental innovation is always so evident with the design students. I just love the creativity here and what Simon and the department in general does with the students, is always amazing to watch." - Andre Walker / designer

Previous graduates from this program have proceeded to work for major fashion labels, including Alexander McQueen, Nike, Oscar de la Renta, Chloe, and Marc Jacobs upon graduating.

WATCH the Fashion Show and MEET the Designers: https://www.academyart.edu/academics/fashion/graduation-fashion-show/

DOWNLOAD Runway Images

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/gFfpFePaHP

School of Fashion Blog: www.fashionschooldaily.com

Instagram: http://instagram.com/academyufashion

About Academy of Art University

Academy of Art University is the largest private university of art and design in the United States. Established in 1929, the Academy imposes a rigorous curriculum that requires the students to produce a portfolio of work that demonstrates a mastery of their field.

About the School of Fashion

Graduates have gone on to such companies as Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Alexander McQueen, Azzedine Alaïa, Banana Republic, BCBG Max Azria Group, Blanc de Chine, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Corso Como 10, Chloë, Diane von Fürstenberg, Donna Karan, Gap, Kate Spade, Kiton, L.A.M.B., L'Ecole Lesage Paris–Atelier de Broderie, Liz Claiborne, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Martin Margiela, Martine Sitbon, Missoni, Nike, Nordstrom, The North Face, Old Navy, Oscar de la Renta, Phillip Lim, Pottery Barn, Ralph Lauren, Reebok, St. John, Tocca, Viktor & Rolf, and Williams-Sonoma.

About School of Fashion Executive Director

Simon Ungless, Executive Director of the School of Fashion, graduated from Central Saint Martins School of Art and Design in 1992 and was awarded the prestigious M.A. Degree in Fashion with Distinction. He collaborated with Alexander McQueen on the first 10 collections shown in London and New York, and personally introduced Sarah Burton, Creative Director of Alexander McQueen, to the late designer. His work experience spans fashion design, textile design, forecasting, brand development, and marketing for such clients as Givenchy, Paul Smith, and Versace.

School of Fashion: www.academyart.edu/academics/fashion

Gabriel Joshua Gima / 415.618.3802 / ggima@academyart.edu





SOURCE The Academy of Art University School of Fashion