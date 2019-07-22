School of Rock AllStars Take Rock N' Roll On The Road For The 2019 U.S. Tour

CANTON, Mass., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, is hitting the road this summer for a 37-city North American tour. After a nationwide search for the best musicians out of School of Rock's 34,000 students, seven AllStar bands have been chosen to tour and play a full-band show at top music venues throughout the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicks off July 23 and will hit top cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

The AllStars music program is the pinnacle achievement for School of Rock students as less than .5 % of students are accepted into the program. The selection process includes video submissions, followed by live auditions across the U.S. Once selected, each AllStars band rehearses and prepares to play a 10-day tour across different regions of North America hitting summer music festivals and iconic venues such as Lollapalooza, the Knitting Factory, House of Blues and more.

"The students who participate in this program are truly the best of the best, and the talent they demonstrate at such a young age is inspiring," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "This global program is another example of how we provide students real-life experience performing at some of the most exciting venues in the world."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

"AllStars reminds all of us why we do what we do," said Rock Carney, Music Director of the AllStars program. "These students truly embody the passion that comes with rock n' roll. They strive for excellence, and put in the work to create meaningful experiences on stage. We are excited to showcase the talent that comes from our program."

