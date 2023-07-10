School of Rock AllStars to Embark on First Nationwide Tour Since 2019, Rocking Out at Iconic Venues

"AllStars" recognition is the highest level of achievement for a School of Rock student

10-Day Tour Supports Mental Health Awareness and raises funds for the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide

CANTON, Mass., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, announces the highly anticipated AllStars music tour, the brand's first nationwide tour since 2019. From July 21 through August 6, the tour will feature 160 elite musicians from School of Rock's global network of 335+ schools, allowing audiences the opportunity to witness the next generation of musical stars as they perform at various stages across the country.

The AllStars represent the highest level of achievement for School of Rock students. Fewer than 1% are chosen each year from over 62,000 School of Rock Performance Program students. Students will have an authentic touring experience, including traveling on a tour bus, doing tour publicity, and starring in nightly performances at famous venues and festivals during a two-week tour.

"We are pleased to announce the return of our first nationwide tour since 2019, where the AllStars program will unite the School of Rock community and students from around the world," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "This exciting tour will feature our talented AllStar students performing with local schools in renowned venues across 31 cities, sharing their exceptional skills and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences."

The AllStar students will have two days of intensive rehearsals to fine-tune their skills and musical prowess before performing for audiences in 31 cities across the country. They will perform at venues ranging from San Diego's Voodoo Room at House of Blues, the Brooklyn Bowl and a grand scale performance at Lollapalooza.

The tour serves a dual purpose, aiming not only to provide our students with a musical and educational experience they'll never forget, but also to raise awareness for Mental Health. We have partnered with the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS) to promote healthy practices on the road as a touring musician. A portion of the ticket sales and donations collected during the tour will support SPTS, an organization dedicated to reducing the stigma around discussing suicide and empowering teens, parents and educators with the skills needed to help youth in crisis.

Access the full tour schedule by visiting the official AllStars Events page at https://www.schoolofrock.com/allstars-events-2023 .

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

