School of Rock Awarded U.S. Patent for Revolutionary School of Rock Method™

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 10,891,872 for its revolutionary School of Rock Method™, validating it as an exclusive innovation. The School of Rock Method builds musical proficiency through its proprietary Method App™, Method Book™ collection, SongFirst® approach, Method Engine™, and performance-based music curriculum. Additional patents are pending that will build on the company's innovative learning system.

"We are honored that School of Rock's integrated approach to music education has been formally recognized as a breakthrough," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our method engages students to unlock a lifelong passion for ongoing creative discovery. The COVID pandemic has only reinforced the potency of our method, since it was quickly adaptable to remote delivery."

Students start their musical journey at School of Rock by learning to play songs that inspire them. Through this SongFirst approach, classic songs like AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" and Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" are used to teach technique and theory. Students are also given a proprietary Method Book-- the roadmap for School of Rock's educational approach that outlines musical concepts and techniques, teaches sight reading and more.

The School of Rock Method App, powered by MatchMySound™, allows students to practice the concepts learned in the Method Book. School of Rock teachers use the app to assign songs and exercises between in-school or remote lessons and group rehearsals. Students then learn the songs and complete exercises. They can even practice playing with a band because the app provides backing tracks along with song transcriptions. Students can also manipulate playback, tempo, and backing track audio to help make learning easier.

Powering these student facing tools is the School of Rock Method Engine. This proprietary technology is a massive multi-variable database that maps shows, songs, instruments, levels, and skills. The Method Engine took two years to build and is a tool only available to the company's schools around the world. With the Method Engine at the core, ensemble learning and performing has never been more effective.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Thanks to the school's performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

For more information on School of Rock, please visit www.SchoolofRock.com/Method .

