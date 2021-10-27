School of Rock Brings Revolutionary Music Education to Taiwan

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, the global leader in performance-based music education, announces the opening of its first Taiwan location in Taichung City. John Caraccio, the master franchisee in Taiwan, is primed to open at least 19 additional schools in the market in the coming years. The early excitement among Taichung City School of Rock enrollees is representative of the strong demand for innovative music education in Asia. The company anticipates substantial global expansion for the award-winning music franchise.

"We are elated to be bringing such a unique and fun concept to Taiwan," said John Caraccio, master franchisee of School of Rock and owner of SOR Taiwan Company LTD. "While most Taiwanese children learn either violin or piano, there is no system available for learning to perform with other kids, or to perform pop music and rock songs they actually enjoy. Now they will have that opportunity with the opening of our first School of Rock in Taichung City."

The new flagship School of Rock is a 16,000-square-foot, school-within-a-school building that houses the following: separate wings for children and adult performance-based learning and music practice rooms; sales and training rooms for franchisees; and a retail store.

"John Caraccio is passionate about Taiwan's vibrant creative community, music education, and personal development," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "We are delighted to have him lead our efforts in Taiwan and we look to celebrate the long-term impact he will have on his students."

The Taiwan school's opening marks the 15th global market open or in development for School of Rock. Currently there are 300 schools in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, South Africa, Australia, Philippines, Paraguay, Spain, and Taiwan. School of Rock will be opening locations in Ireland, Colombia and Portugal in the coming months.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons , drum lessons , bass lessons , keyboard lessons , and singing lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to almost 46,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2021 Global Franchise Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

