School Of Rock Celebrates Classic Rock In Partnership With Twentieth Century Fox's, Bohemian Rhapsody

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to classic rock, few bands have made a larger impact on rock music and pop culture than Queen. This fall, School of Rock, the leader of performance-based music education, is celebrating the foot-stomping celebration of Queen and their music in Bohemian Rhapsody, in theaters November 2, 2018. The music education franchise and Twentieth Century Fox will collaborate in a variety of co-marketing programs, including PR events, in-school curriculum, promotions and sweepstakes.

On September 5, Freddie Mercury's birthday, School of Rock is teaming up with Twentieth Century Fox to put on a once-in-a-lifetime press day where entertainment writers will interview the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody and also learn to play iconic Queen songs, taught by School of Rock staff and students. This press experience will allow writers to experience the thrill of performing Queen's classic songs before enjoying the thrill the band's live performance at their Las Vegas residency show later that evening.

School of Rock will also incorporate Queen songs into its current curriculum across its more than 210 schools where students will be learning traditional music concepts through the performance of Queen hits such as 'We Are The Champions,' 'Another One Bites the Dust' and more.

"It's a natural fit for School of Rock to partner with Bohemian Rhapsody," says Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "Our revolutionary curriculum is designed to reinvent music lessons through learning and performing classic rock. Through School of Rock's collaboration with this film we know the next generation of rock musicians will have a greater appreciation for the legacy of Queen's music."

Additionally, one School of Rock location will have a chance to win a private screening of Bohemian Rhapsody for all their students and their parents.

"School of Rock is a great match for Bohemian Rhapsody. Their schools are grooming new rock stars every day," said Chris Cerbo, SVP Marketing Partnerships, Twentieth Century Fox. "We knew they'd not only be a great resource for our event, but they would also be a perfect way for us to bring this film to a younger audience of music lovers."

To learn more about School of Rock and find upcoming student performances of Queen songs, please visit www.SchoolofRock.com.

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK



School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise operating more than 210 schools in ten global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to more than 25,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons (available at www.schoolofrock.com/lessons).

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA.

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

ABOUT BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY



Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. Despite being diagnosed with AIDS, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day. Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises present with GK Films Bohemian Rhapsody in theaters November 2nd.

ABOUT TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM



One of the world's largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film produces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures are produced or acquired by the following units of Twentieth Century Fox Film: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Animation and Fox Family.

