School of Rock Celebrates Milestone: 50,000 Student Enrollments

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, has reached yet another milestone with 50,000 active student enrollments. The global brand more than doubled student count and grew unit count by over 60% in five years, despite pandemic disruptions. This accomplishment elevates School of Rock to a new level of impact and solidifies the company's position as the world's leading music-education brand.

"We are relentless in our pursuit to provide students with superior music education with unmatched opportunities to perform," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "There is a lot of heart and soul that goes into our patented curriculum and reaching this milestone demonstrates the strength of our concept as well as the unwavering commitment of the School of Rock community."

School of Rock ended 2021 with record expansion, numerous awards, and innovative partnerships. Some highlights include:

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Led Zeppelin, Lenny Kravitz, Aretha Franklin and Green Day. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to almost 50,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

